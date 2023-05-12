Rep. Jim Jordan Says 4-hour Inquiry with Former CIA Dir. Brennan “Further Confirmed that this Thing Was All Political” in Suppressing Hunter’s Laptop (VIDEO)

The Gateway Pundit reported that former CIA Director John Brennan on Thursday hobbled into a closed-door interview with the GOP Committee on Weaponization to testify for 2020 election interference and collusion with the Democrat Party.

After 4 hours of grilling, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) said Brennan just further confirmed the letter signed by 51 Former officials was all political.

“[Brennan] further confirmed that this thing was all political,” Jordan told Jesse Watters Thursday.

“Brennan, Mike Morell, and 49 other former intel officials [signed the letter]. And again, [they] didn’t sign on as Mike Morell, [a] private citizen exercising his First Amendment rights, John Brennan [a] private citizen, they signed on as former acting Director of the CIA and Former head of the CIA. They used their title. We expect public servants not to use their title to influence an election,” said Jordan.

WATCH:

Jordan says that their 4 hour interview with former CIA director Brennan today “further confirmed that this thing was all political,” in regards to suppressing Hunter’s laptop. Fox News is okay with talking about election interference by the CIA, but not our corrupt elections? pic.twitter.com/2znIB6uVXh — TheStormHasArrived (@TheStormRedux) May 11, 2023

It can be recalled in October of 2020 – just days before the presidential election – 51 former intelligence officials signed and published a letter that baselessly decried the contents of Hunter’s ‘laptop from hell’ had “all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.”

BREAKING: Emails show former CIA Director Mike Morell conspiring with former CIA Director John Brennan to call the Hunter Biden laptop story, 'Russian disinformation.' Why you might ask? Because they wanted the Biden campaign to have 'a talking point to push back on Trump'… pic.twitter.com/SKpBmYjlWK — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 4, 2023

Former CIA Director John Brennan and former DNI James Clapper are now being forced to testify before the House Weaponization subcommittee about the statement they signed in 2020 discrediting the Hunter Biden laptop as Russian propaganda.

Former Director of National Intelligence (DNI) James Clapper will appear before the Weaponization Committee on May 17.

Just the News founder John Solomon recently obtained an email showing former CIA Director Mike Morell, the guy who organized the ‘spies who lie’ letter, pleading with Obama’s CIA Director John Brennan to sign his name to the letter.

According to a report from Washington Examiner, one of the signers of the Hunter Biden laptop letter said an active CIA employee pushed him to sign it.

“David Cariens, a former intelligence analyst for the CIA, told congressional investigators earlier this year that he and his wife Janice Cariens, a former operations support officer for the CIA, signed the letter with other former intelligence officials after a member of the CIA’s Prepublication Classification Review Board, or PCRB, called him and asked him to,” the outlet reported.

Cariens recalled his memoir was undergoing prepublication review with the PCRB and that an intelligence official approached him if he would sign the draft letter.

The PCRB, after asking the Cariens’ to sign the letter, released Carien’s book, for publication.

“My last book, a memoir, entitled Escaping Madness, was before the PCRB in October 2020. When the person in charge of reviewing the book called to say it was approved with no changes, I was told about the draft letter,” he told Republican investigators in a statement. “After hearing the letter’s contents, and the qualifiers … I agreed to sign.”