Regime Seeks 25-Year Prison Sentence for Oath Keepers Founder Stewart Rhodes for Standing Outside US Capitol on Jan 6, Telling Members to Not Bring Weapons and Committing No Violence – Sentence is 4 Times Avg Time Served for Murderers

The Biden regime is asking federal judge to sentence Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes to 25 years in prison.

Stewart Rhodes stood outside the US Capitol on January 6. He did not enter the US Capitol. He did not tell any member to enter the US Capitol. He told his fellow Oath Keepers to leave their weapons outside of the Washington DC. Stewart committed no violence. There is no record of him promoting violence that day or the days leading up to the January 6 protests.

Despite this, the regime found Stewart Rhodes guilty of “seditious conspiracy” a completely made-up charge.

** Please donate to Stewart Rhode’s new GiveSendGo account here so he can defend himself from this wicked government abuse.

And now the Biden regime is asking the court to sentence Stewart Rhodes to 25 years in prison. This is more than murderers are sentenced in America.

The average time served in the United States for convicted murderers is 71 months or 6 years.

The US is officially a banana republic.

ABC reported:

The Justice Department is asking a federal judge to sentence Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes to 25 years in prison following his conviction along with other members of the anti-government militia group on charges of seditious conspiracy and other felonies stemming from their involvement in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Prosecutors set forth their requested sentences for Rhodes and eight other Oath Keepers convicted of a range of offenses following two separate trials in November of last year and in January. Six of the nine total defendants were convicted on the key seditious conspiracy charge while three others — Jessica Watkins, Thomas Caldwell and Kenneth Harrelson — were found not guilty of that charge but were convicted of other serious felonies. “These defendants were prepared to fight. Not for their country, but against it,” prosecutors said Friday evening leading off their 183-page sentencing request. “In their own words, they were “willing to die” in a “guerilla war” to achieve their goal of halting the transfer of power after the 2020 Presidential Election.”

