Real-Life Mr. Bean: Man Ignores Media and Huge Security as He Walks Past Prince William and Princess Kate in a Viral Video

by

A funny moment was captured on video when a man unknowingly walked past the Prince and Princess of Wales in Soho yesterday without realizing they were there.

On Friday, Prince William and Kate Middleton were helping Londoners celebrate King Charles III’s coronation by visiting Dog and Duck pub to enjoy a lunchtime pint.

In a now-viral video, one customer at a nearby drugstore, however, seems to have walked into the center of the royal public event.

The video was posted on TikTok and has now garnered 51.2 million views with the caption, “No amount of security was going to stop this man from getting where he needed to go.”

WATCH:

Mirror reported:

People had lined the streets of Frith Street in London to see the royal couple, with barriers separating them – but it seemed one person managed to bypass security – and it didn’t go unnoticed.

In a now-viral video, Kate and William can be seen talking outside the Soho pub before heading in to learn how to pour a pint.

While Kate and William are busy talking, a Londoner holding a bag from a chemist, is seemingly unaware of everything going on.

The man shuffles straight past the Prince and Princess of Wales, looking confused. He is swiftly followed by a security guard who moves him along.

The crowd can be heard erupting with laughter, while Kate, clearly amused, grins as she realises what’s happened.

The video has gone down well on social media too, with many saying it reminds them of a “Mr Bean” situation.

The comments were hilarious. Read below:

@Motacilla: I am sure that man’s prescription is far more important than all that royal nonsense

@Andreas Brandt: He has absolutely no idea what is happening, bless his heart

@KaylaCollins: He’s just tryna get his meds wondering why loads people photographing him

@Jennifer Zmuda: proof that no matter how famous you are there are people who don’t know you.

@Ana: Wife sent him, nothing can stay in his way

@LIT_STREAMS: Dude became famous and has not the slightest clue

@Aida (Taylor’s Version): Why does it feel like a Mr Bean episode?

Trending: EPIC. President Trump Tells Liberal Prosecutor During Deposition that E. Jane Carroll Is Not His Type – “And Neither Are You” (VIDEO)

@Amy: This guy is literally just trying to do life lol. She is clearly in his way here lol.

@Mel: His meds are more important then their chitchatting @Jules XX: Didn’t even notice Kate and William until I heard the laughs

 

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.