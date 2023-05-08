Ray Liotta’s Cause of Death Revealed

Ray Liotta’s cause of death has been revealed.

‘Goodfellas’ actor Ray Liotta passed away in his sleep in the Dominican Republic at the age of 67 last May.

R.I.P. Ray Liotta (1954-2022) pic.twitter.com/2MxeWWuN0B — The Film Stage 📽 (@TheFilmStage) May 26, 2022

Liotta died from respiratory issues and acute heart failure, according to documents obtained by TMZ.

TMZ reported: