Ray Liotta’s Cause of Death Revealed

Ray Liotta’s cause of death has been revealed.
‘Goodfellas’ actor Ray Liotta passed away in his sleep in the Dominican Republic at the age of 67 last May.
R.I.P. Ray Liotta (1954-2022) pic.twitter.com/2MxeWWuN0B
Liotta died from respiratory issues and acute heart failure, according to documents obtained by TMZ.
TMZ reported:
According to docs, obtained by TMZ, the actor’s manner of death was categorized as natural and nonviolent … citing respiratory insufficiency, pulmonary edema — aka fluid in his lungs — and acute heart failure.
The doc also says he suffered from atherosclerosis — a thickening of the arteries caused by a buildup of plaque in the inner lining — something that often leads to diabetes and other health issues.