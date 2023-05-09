“Raring to Run” – Mike Pence Reportedly Set to Launch Suicidal Presidential Campaign Next Month – Conservatives React in Epic Fashion

Former Vice President Mike Pence is poised to seek the Republican nomination for president in 2024 and will formally announce his candidacy in June according to a report.

Newsmax revealed that Pence spoke to a Northeastern Republican donor and said he was going to announce in June.

The outlet reported that Pence previously had reservations about jumping into the race after being loudly booed at the NRA convention last month in his home state of Indiana.

VIDEO:

HAHAHAHAHAHA Mike Pence getting booed at the NRA Convention today. pic.twitter.com/6h32e0b2dt — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) April 14, 2023

Pence was also worried about his potential clash with President Trump and for good reason. Here are the latest numbers on the 2024 GOP Presidential Primary.

Morning Consult Poll: Trump Posts Biggest Lead Yet Over DeSantis Trump — 60% (+41)

DeSantis — 19%

Pence — 5%

Ramaswamy — 5%

Haley — 3%

Cheney — 2%

Abbot — 1%

Noem — 1%

T. Scott — 1%

Hutchinson — 1% May 5-7 | 3,574 Registered votershttps://t.co/dQctcc1IMp pic.twitter.com/amdpDowCfk — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) May 9, 2023

Trump laps the field with 60% of the vote, 41 points clears of his closest competitor Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Pence is tied for third with businessman and author Vivek Ramaswamy, who is unknown to the vast majority of Americans.

Pence certainly did not help himself after having a meltdown at a dinner back in March. While at the Gridiron Dinner, an annual event attended by politicians and journalists, Pence blamed Trump for for the events surrounding J6 and claimed the former president put his family in danger.

President Trump was wrong. I had no right to overturn the election. And his reckless words endangered my family and everyone at the Capitol that day, and I know history will hold Donald Trump accountable.

Yet Newsmax says, despite foreboding path in front of him, Pence has reversed course and is “raring to run.” The reason why is a mystery to this point.

Conservatives reacted in epic fashion.

Personally I find it hilarious that Mike Pence is running for president. pic.twitter.com/5Enj0eUSSf — Adam ✝️🇺🇸 (@adam_antill) May 9, 2023

I have a better chance at hitting the toilet with the seat up — Mike (@Zoom2k2) May 9, 2023