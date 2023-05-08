Radical Leftist Katie Hobbs Says Gavin Newsom Has Done Good Things on Homelessness – Twitter Users React: “California Is a Literal Sh*t-hole”

“The Zone” Homeless Encampment Downtown Phoenix

Katie Hobbs spoke last week at a McCain Institute forum in Sedona, Arizona, where she addressed the issue of homelessness and reportedly applauded California Governor Gavin Newsom’s policies while speaking about what she is doing about the crisis in Arizona.

Hobbs is steadily turning Arizona into California.

Recently, camps of homeless people have been popping up across Phoenix.

Phoenix Homeless Encampment 32nd St. & McDowell Rd.

As in California, Arizona’s homeless residents have no choice but to urinate and defecate in the street. Pretty soon, stepping on human feces and used needles will become the norm in urban Arizona.

The Gateway Pundit has reported extensively on the homelessness crisis in California. In Marin County, California, a homeless encampment of decaying campers and RVs has grown two miles long.

Homeless Encampment in Marin County, California Grows to TWO MILES Long (VIDEO)

In September, The Gateway Pundit reported:

California has a homelessness problem that is serious enough to make many impoverished Third-World countries blush.

This is far from a new problem, even though the scale of the situation has only increased in recent years.

Gov. Gavin Newsom even appeared in a video touting his plan for solutions to the state’s biggest black eye — 14 years ago.

The progressive corporatist was the mayor of San Francisco at the time.

In the video, Newsom outlined his solutions to the city’s problem with homelessness, pledging to build more housing. Housing shortages are continually cited as key to the unaffordable state’s homelessness crisis to this day.

Former Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors candidate Kevin Dalton shared the video on his Twitter feed Thursday.

In spite of an entire set of ever-growing local, state and federal programs, California’s homeless problem has only gotten discernibly worse, even as Newsom has ascended to higher office and continually been re-elected.

The United States Interagency Council on Homelessness has tallied a steadily increasing homeless population in the state since 2010.

California’s inability to reduce homelessness — even as the state spends increasing sums on programs and bureaucracy — has led residents to criticize the state’s “homeless industrial complex.

California was “home” to a massive 28 percent of the total homeless population in the United States as recently as 2020, according to Forbes.

That’s more than double its share of the population of the country. It’s possible the state’s homeless proportion has actually increased over the past two years amid housing shortages and skyrocketing inflation.

Newsom often avoids speaking about policy matters affecting his own state during public appearances, instead opting to deliver partisan talking points aimed at Republican governors of other states.

Homelessness has become a point of political contention in California, which has long been governed as a de facto single-party state under Democrat rule.

Newsom isn’t getting the job done but making it a permanent issue.

Yvonne Wingett Sanchez of the Washington Post tweeted last week, “On homelessness, @GovernorHobbs says she’s working to find balance of cooperation with cities; she said California Gov Newsom has done some good things on that front.”

Kari Lake, in a tweet, offered her own homelessness policy to Katie Hobbs, predicting that Arizona will become more like Los Angeles or San Francisco over the next four years with an illegitimate Governor.

Kari Lake’s War Room page called this “the Californication of Arizona.”

Others chimed in with scathing comments pointing out what a terrible idea this is. 

One said, “California is a literal Shit-hole. What’s next? Is she going to ask BudLight for some marketing ideas?”

