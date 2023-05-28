PURE EVIL: Government Is Taking Donations from J6 Prisoners So Their Families Starve and They Lose Everything – And So Defendants Cannot Afford Attorneys

The Regime is Now Punishing the Conservative Families.

And we know the Republican Party will say nothing, and we know the GOP lawmakers will ignore this blatant lawlessness, and we know the media will cheer.

The Associate Press reported this tragic news today.

According to our previous reporting:

** Over 90% of the J6 defendants are low to middle class and cannot afford private attorneys

** At least 80% of the FBI arrests were of protesters who were waved in the US Capitol on January 6 and committed no violence.

The regime wants them ruined. And now we know the regime wants their families ruined.

Via the AP.

Less than two months after he pleaded guilty to storming the U.S. Capitol, Texas resident Daniel Goodwyn appeared on Tucker Carlson’s then-Fox News show and promoted a website where supporters could donate money to Goodwyn and other rioters whom the site called “political prisoners.” The Justice Department now wants Goodwyn to give up more than $25,000 he raised — a clawback that is part of a growing effort by the government to prevent rioters from being able to personally profit from participating in the attack that shook the foundations of American democracy. An Associated Press review of court records shows that prosecutors in the more than 1,000 criminal cases from Jan. 6, 2021, are increasingly asking judges to impose fines on top of prison sentences to offset donations from supporters of the Capitol rioters. Dozens of defendants have set up online fundraising appeals for help with legal fees, and prosecutors acknowledge there’s nothing wrong with asking for help for attorney expenses. But the Justice Department has, in some cases, questioned where the money is really going because many of those charged have had government-funded legal representation. Most of the fundraising efforts appear on GiveSendGo, which bills itself as “The #1 Free Christian Fundraising Site” and has become a haven for Jan. 6 defendants barred from using mainstream crowdfunding sites, including GoFundMe, to raise money. The rioters often proclaim their innocence and portray themselves as victims of government oppression, even as they cut deals to plead guilty and cooperate with prosecutors. Their fundraising success suggests that many people in the United States still view Jan. 6 rioters as patriots and cling to the baseless belief that Democrats stole the 2020 presidential election from Donald Trump. The former president himself has fueled that idea, pledging to pardon rioters if he is elected. Markus Maly, a Virginia man scheduled to be sentenced next month for assaulting police at the Capitol, raised more than $16,000 from an online campaign that described him as a “January 6 P.O.W.” and asked for money for his family. Prosecutors have requested a $16,000-plus fine, noting that Maly had a public defender and did not owe any legal fees. “He should not be able to use his own notoriety gained in the commission of his crimes to ‘capitalize’ on his participation in the Capitol breach in this way,” a prosecutor wrote in court papers.

Our Christian faith teaches us to show mercy on the disadvantaged and those suffering.

The Corporal Works of Mercy are found in the teachings of Jesus and give us a model for how we should treat all others, as if they were Christ in disguise.

The Gateway Pundit and our amazing readers have raised over $2.0 million for the January 6 families. We continue to raise money for these political prisoners and their families.

This past week Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes was sentenced to 18 years in prison for standing outside the US Capitol on Jan. 6. He committed no violence. He had to plans to overtake the US Capitol. His group had no planning sessions on taking over the US government. Rhodes committed no violence. The regime sentenced him to 18 year in federal prison. They called it seditious conspiracy because of some smack he posted online weeks earlier.

The Gateway Pundit helped raise money for Stewart. Was this wrong?

Meanwhile, Democrat rioters are getting paid by the government.

Will any Republican have the strength to stand up and speak out against this lawlessness?

Will any Americans stand up against this evil?

The mainstream media will cheer this news. Or they will nod in agreement. Yet, they sleep at night.