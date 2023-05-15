PROTESTERS LINE THE STREETS to Greet Serial Liar and Megalomaniac Dr. Tony Fauci to His Commencement Speech at Wash U Medical School in St. Louis

Anti-Fauci protesters lined the streets today near Washington University in St. Louis to greet Dr. Tony Fauci to campus for his commencement speech at the Washington University School of Medicine.
Over 100 protesters turned out to protest the madman behind the COVID19 pandemic.

Tony Fauci paid for the gain of function research at a Wuhan lab – now confirmed to be the source of the COVID19 outbreak. Fauci knew this back in early 2020 but paid off researchers to lie and say it was naturally occurring.  That was just the start of his unending lies.

The protesters met off campus and marched to Francis Olympic Field.


The march and rally was announced recently by Americans for health freedom.  There was a prayerfest, a march, and a rally.

Loy Brunson of the Brunson brothers came in to join the protesters.  Loy is pictured here with Jane the Patriot (right) and Kristen Haftarczyk.

Protesters carried “died suddenly” signs.  Over 35,000 people have died from the COVID vaccine and the number is likely MUCH larger.

Fauci the cult leader.  Drink your KoolAid.

Police were out to keep the peace.

