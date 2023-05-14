President Trump Triggers Radical Leftists with EPIC Mother’s Day Greeting

President Donald Trump delivered a Mother’s Day greeting for the history books Sunday.

Trump went on Truth Social earlier and had the women of the radical leftists destroying our country in mind when he posted this gem.

Happy Mother’s Day to ALL, in particular the Mothers, Wives and Lovers of the Radical Left Fascists, Marxists, and Communists who are doing everything within their power to destroy and obliterate our once great Country. Please make these complete Lunatics and Maniacs Kinder, Gentler, Softer and, most importantly, Smarter, so that we can, quickly, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!

Some on Twitter were wondering if the post this was real.

It’s real and it’s spectacular.

While the first part of Trump’s post is deservedly brutal, the second part shows Trump wants hearts to heal and America to come together.

Of course, radical leftists have never been accused of having strong reading comprehension. Trump’s epic greeting made them scream.

Here are the biggest meltdowns:

Cullen Linebarger

