President Trump Triggers Radical Leftists with EPIC Mother’s Day Greeting

President Donald Trump delivered a Mother’s Day greeting for the history books Sunday.

Trump went on Truth Social earlier and had the women of the radical leftists destroying our country in mind when he posted this gem.

Happy Mother’s Day to ALL, in particular the Mothers, Wives and Lovers of the Radical Left Fascists, Marxists, and Communists who are doing everything within their power to destroy and obliterate our once great Country. Please make these complete Lunatics and Maniacs Kinder, Gentler, Softer and, most importantly, Smarter, so that we can, quickly, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!

Some on Twitter were wondering if the post this was real.

Wait. Is this real? This is Trump’s Mother’s Day post? pic.twitter.com/d8JkrJNDg1 — RBe (@RBPundit) May 14, 2023

It’s real and it’s spectacular.

While the first part of Trump’s post is deservedly brutal, the second part shows Trump wants hearts to heal and America to come together.

Of course, radical leftists have never been accused of having strong reading comprehension. Trump’s epic greeting made them scream.

Here are the biggest meltdowns:

Nothing ruins Mother’s Day more than a deranged Mother’s Day tweet from Donald Trump on Truth Social. — Captain Obvious (@TheFungi669) May 14, 2023

Trump’s touching Mother’s Day message. America’s Hitler & Cult leader has hardened the hearts & minds of so many Americans.

May God help us all! pic.twitter.com/HrjBFk6P9U — Resister Sister (@SJrzyGirl) May 14, 2023

If your idea of a "Loving" Mothers Day is the disgusting twitter post that trump posted then I can assure you that trump is NOTHING more than the most disgusting of our Nation's people. — Tony Bellerose (@tonybellerose) May 14, 2023

Of course Trump would make #MothersDay political with an unhinged rant. 🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/guECS8Jh8V — David Weissman ✡️ (@davidmweissman) May 14, 2023

Of course on Mothers Day the Gropenfuhrer Trump would post something shameful and disgusting towards Mothers everywhere. — Roadrunner (@BeeepBeeep33) May 14, 2023