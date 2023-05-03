President Trump to Hold Next Rally in Des Moines, Iowa – GET YOUR TICKETS

President Trump will travel to Des Moines, Iowa, for his next campaign rally on Saturday, May 13.

This is another state where he is trouncing Ron DeSantis in the polls ahead of the state’s early caucuses. Get tickets here!

The Gateway Pundit reported last month on a new poll conducted between March 25 and April 4, which showed President Trump leads the GOP field by 15 points and leads Ron DeSantis by almost double digits among Iowa Republicans in a head-to-head matchup with 15% undecided.

Kari Lake, an Iowa native, who is currently fighting a lawsuit against her fraudulent midterm election in Arizona, was also tied overall for Vice Presidential pick with Nikki Haley, but among only Trump supporters, Lake dominated, polling 22 points over Haley, who came in second. It is rumored by many that Kari Lake is a potential VP pick for President Trump’s second term. Steve Bannon has endorsed the idea, saying “if she’s not available to be Trump’s VP that Bobby Kennedy would be, I think, an excellent choice for President Trump to consider.”

President Trump issued the following press release Monday:

Mar-a-Lago, FL— President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will hold a rally in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 7:00PM CDT. Date and Time Saturday, May 13, 2023

7:00PM CDT Venue Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works Park

2251 George Flagg Pkwy

Des Moines, IA 50321 Timeline of Events 8:00AM – Parking and Line Opens 2:00PM – Doors Open 4:00PM – Special Guest Speakers Deliver Remarks 7:00PM – 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks General Admission Tickets REGISTER HERE Request General Media Credentials REGISTER HERE

The 45th President’s last stop in Davenport, Iowa, this March was met with massive crowds of supporters lining up 7 hours in the winter cold before the President was scheduled to speak.

The Gateway Pundit will provide updates on President Trump’s Des Moines rally and future events.