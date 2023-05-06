President Trump on Joe Biden’s Insult of Skipping King Charles III’s Coronation “Is That Really so Much to Ask?”

President Donald Trump congratulated King Charles III on his coronation Saturday.

“Good Luck and Best Wishes to the wonderful new King and Queen of The United Kingdom. You are two very Special People. May your Reign be a Long and Glorious One. GOD BLESS YOU BOTH!!!”

He had harsher words for sleepy Joe Biden who skipped the historic occasion and sent his wife Jill instead.

The Gateway Pundit reported that Dr. Jill arrived to London wearing $1,150 Dior slingback heels (she forgot her pantyhose again) and a bright pink outfit.

Joe Biden is just too old and feeble to travel overseas.

White House insiders last month admitted in a report at the Telegraph that “Joe Biden is too old to travel.”

President Trump shared on Truth Social, “Joe Biden should have been at the Coronation of King Charles III. Is that really so much to ask? The people of the U.K. are greatly insulted. No wonder we are losing support all over the World. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”