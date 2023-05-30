President Trump: “On Day One of My New Term in Office — I Will Sign an Executive Order Ending Automatic Citizenship For Children of Illegal Aliens” (Video)

President Trump released a video Tuesday morning outlining his plans to tackle the border crisis caused by the Biden Administration.

In the video, President Trump shared:

“Joe Biden has launched an illegal foreign invasion of our country, allowing a record number of illegal aliens to storm across our borders from all over the world, they came.

Under Biden‘s current policies even though these millions of illegal border crossers have entered the country unlawfully, all of their future children will become automatic US citizens… can you imagine?

They’ll be eligible for welfare, taxpayer funded healthcare, the right to vote, chain migration and countless other government benefits, many of which will also profit the illegal alien parents.

This policy is a reward for breaking the laws of the United States and is obviously a magnet helping draw the flood of illegals across our borders. They come by the millions and millions, and millions. They come from mental institutions, they come from jails… prisoners….some of the toughest, meanest people you’ll ever see. The United States is among the only countries in the world that says that, even if neither parent is a citizen or even lawfully in the country, their future children are automatic citizens the moment the parents trespass onto our soil.

As has been laid out by many scholars, this current policy is based on a historical myth and a willful misinterpretation of the law by the open borders advocates…there aren’t that many of them around….it’s amazing ….who wants this? Who wants to have prisoners coming into our country? Who wants to have people who are very sick coming into our country?

People from mental institutions coming into our county. And come they will…..they’re coming by the thousands, by the tens of thousands.

As part of my plan to secure the border, on Day One of my new term in office, I will sign an executive order, making clear to federal agencies that under the correct interpretation of the law going forward the future children of illegal aliens will not receive automatic US citizenship.

It’s things like this, that bring millions of people to our country and they enter our country illegally.

My policy will choke off a major incentive for continued illegal immigration, deter more migrants from coming and encourage many of the aliens Joe Biden has unlawfully let into our country to go back to their home countries …they must go back. Nobody could afford this. Nobody could do this and even morally it’s so wrong.

My order will also end their unfair practice known as “birth tourism” were hundreds of thousands of people from all over the planet squat in hotels for their last few weeks of pregnancy to illegitimately and illegally obtain US citizenship for the child, often to later exploit chain migration to jump the line and get green cards for themselves and their family members.

It’s a practice that’s so horrible and so is egregious… but we let it go forward.

At least one parent will have to be a citizen or a legal resident in order to qualify.

We will secure our borders, and we will restore sovereignty starting on day one. Our country will be great again, our country will be a country again. We’ll have borders. We’ll have proper education and we’ll put America first.

Thank you.”