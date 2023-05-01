President Trump Arrives in Scotland, Greeted In Royal Manner (Video)

President Trump has just touched down in Scotland where he is set to open up a new golf course at the Menie Estate near the city of Aberdeen.

Trump arrived in Scotland around 11:30 am and was greeted in a royal manner by several bagpipers.

According to CBS, after walking down the red carpet President Trump shared, “It’s great to be home,” before he entered his vehicle.

WATCH:

Trump is in Scotland to open a golf course. pic.twitter.com/ksmZnn4jOD — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) May 1, 2023

'It's great to be home': Donald Trump touches down in Scotland in first UK visit since 2019 https://t.co/LGU5Ln0Zud — LBC (@LBC) May 1, 2023

Trump’s mother Mary was born on the Isle of Lewis which is the largest island in the Outer Hebrides in Scotland.

Per Trump on Truth Social:

Will be leaving for Scotland & Ireland soon in order to see and inspect my great properties there. The Golf Courses and Hotels are among the Greatest in the World – Turnberry and Aberdeen, in Scotland, and Doonbeg, in Ireland. Will be meeting with many wonderful friends, and cutting a ribbon for a new and SPECTACULAR Second Course in Aberdeen. Very exciting despite the fact that it is “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN” that is on my mind, in fact, America will be GREATER THAN EVER BEFORE!!!

Pictures of him exiting the plan reveal he is in great shape and completely energized for his 2024 campaign.

📸: Trump pictured this morning in Scotland! He will be visiting his properties in Scotland & Ireland for the first time in a few years. pic.twitter.com/Sq2RBreLro — Alex Bruesewitz 🇺🇸 (@alexbruesewitz) May 1, 2023

Trump’s visit to Scotland is his first time visiting the second largest country in the United Kingdom since 2018.