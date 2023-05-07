Police Officers Warn US Rep. Tony Gonzales, “There Have Been Cases of Scabies, Measles, COVID, and Bed Bugs” Among Illegal Aliens in El Paso

Members of the El Paso police force warned Republican Congressman Tony Gonzales that there had been multiple incidents of illness among the illegal aliens who have set up camp in downtown El Paso.

“A couple of days ago I rode along with the Socorro Police Chief. Imagine having to protect and serve a city of 40,000 all while a border crisis is busting at the seams in El Paso, only 15 mins away,” the Republican rep. tweeted.

A couple of days ago I rode along with the Socorro Police Chief. Imagine having to protect and serve a city of 40,000 all while a border crisis is busting at the seams in El Paso, only 15 mins away. pic.twitter.com/Wrc9vf3EzD — Tony Gonzales (@TonyGonzales4TX) May 6, 2023

On Thursday, Gonzales posted a video to Twitter showing himself in downtown El Paso.

Tony, don’t be here unless you have to,” the officers reportedly told the representative.

“There have been cases of scabies, measles, covid, and bed bugs. Take care of your health,” officers added.

Video of when I was in downtown El Paso yesterday. Police officers told me, “Tony don’t be here unless you have to – there have been cases of scabies, measles, covid, and bed bugs. Take care of your health.” pic.twitter.com/sVwkaFHfvd — Tony Gonzales (@TonyGonzales4TX) May 5, 2023

However, the city denied that there is an outbreak.

“We’re keeping our eyes and ears open to see if there’s any outbreaks in our community. So far there’s no outbreaks in our community. Our community does not need to panic about this and we’re working very closely with the shelters to provide recommendations as far as preventative measures,” El Paso Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza told KFOX-TV.

KFOX-TV reported:

KFOX14/CBS4 reached out to the city of El Paso to ask about how many cases have been reported. City officials said there have only been reports of chickenpox, some COVID-19 cases and bed bugs, according to the El Paso Department of Public Health. The city said there aren’t reports on outbreaks at the moment. City officials also said that it isn’t unusual to see diseases in congregant settings. A city spokesperson said the Department of Public Health and Office of emergency management are working with NGOs and faith-based organizations to provide them with the necessary tools and training needed. It’s unknown what is the disconnect of information between the city and the officers at the scene.

U.S. Marine and senior writer Julio Rosas reported that “many Venezuelans said they were processed/released after illegally crossing the border, not using the CBP One app.”

He added, “the conditions people are camping out in El Paso are very poor.”