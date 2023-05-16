Planned Parenthood Calls for Packing the U.S. Supreme Court

The pro-abortion organization, Planned Parenthood, is now calling for the expansion of the Supreme Court.

In other words, they want to pack the court with liberal justices to change the political balance of the institution.

This is part of the reason that Democrats are currently trying to delegitimize the court. The left is furious that they don’t control it.

The Hill reported:

Planned Parenthood calls for Supreme Court expansion Alexis McGill Johnson, the president and CEO of nonprofit organization Planned Parenthood, called for the expansion of the Supreme Court bench amid the ongoing revelations of ethics issues surrounding certain justices. During an appearance on MSNBC’s “Inside with Jen Psaki,” McGill Johnson told host Jen Psaki that the reason why she’s calling for changes to the nation’s court system is due to recent attacks “on our democratic rights and our democratic freedoms” “The reality is, the court now has been fully captured in so many areas. The fact that you have, again, this lone Texas judge, that can now bring cases, you can form shop there, bring cases to the Fifth Circuit, which is also conservative and up to the Supreme Court now, which has a conservative supermajority,” she said regarding the federal Texas judge who ruled in favor of taking a popular abortion medication off the market. McGill Johnson also told Psaki that its time for the Supreme Court to expand the bench and implement term limits for justices, saying ethical reforms are needed and that issues surround “people with lifetime appointments, that are very much out of step with where the majority of people are on a variety of issues.”

For Planned Parenthood, access to abortion is their bottom line.

Remember when the left claimed they were trying to protect our sacred norms?

What do they call this?