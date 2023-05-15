“People are Getting Killed” – GOP Lawmaker Calls for Impeachment of DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas

by

Last week Title 42 was lifted, and with this legal action the Biden regime opened the US borders to the world.

10,000 illegals were storming the US border a day setting all-time records last week.

And one unaccompanied 17-year-old child from Honduras died in government custody in Florida. Democrats and the legacy media ignored this tragic death.

As many as 85,000 unaccompanied migrant children have disappeared.

Enrique Reina, the Honduran secretary of foreign affairs, identified the child as Ángel Eduardo Maradiaga Espinoza.

Also last week House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-MN) called for Alejandro Mayorkas’s impeachment. This was long overdue. Over 5 million illegals have entered the US under his watch. His response to this day continues to be, “The border is secure.” The man is a sociopath and he is purposely destroying the country.

This must happen.

Rep. Tom Emmer told Breitbart.com that Mayorkas must go.

And then Mayorkas should be charged with felonies for lying to Congress while under oath.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.