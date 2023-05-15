“People are Getting Killed” – GOP Lawmaker Calls for Impeachment of DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas

Last week Title 42 was lifted, and with this legal action the Biden regime opened the US borders to the world.

10,000 illegals were storming the US border a day setting all-time records last week.

And one unaccompanied 17-year-old child from Honduras died in government custody in Florida. Democrats and the legacy media ignored this tragic death.

As many as 85,000 unaccompanied migrant children have disappeared.

Enrique Reina, the Honduran secretary of foreign affairs, identified the child as Ángel Eduardo Maradiaga Espinoza.

Also last week House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-MN) called for Alejandro Mayorkas’s impeachment. This was long overdue. Over 5 million illegals have entered the US under his watch. His response to this day continues to be, “The border is secure.” The man is a sociopath and he is purposely destroying the country.

This must happen.

Rep. Tom Emmer told Breitbart.com that Mayorkas must go.

This has to happen. And soon. https://t.co/LEii9XsycB — JohnGalt 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JohnJGaltrules) May 13, 2023

And then Mayorkas should be charged with felonies for lying to Congress while under oath.