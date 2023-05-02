Pentagon Says Mysterious Balloon Spotted Near Hawaii Not Chinese Spycraft



China spy balloon previously spotted over continental US

The Pentagon claims the mysterious balloon spotted near Hawaii this week is not China’s.

The balloon is supposedly a weather instrument and not a surveillance apparatus.

The balloon is currently drifting near Mexico.

Fox News reported:

Pentagon officials believe the unmanned balloon aircraft spotted near the Hawaiian islands is a weather instrument and not a spycraft, two senior defense officials told Fox News. The government has been tracking the balloon since it appeared last week, according to officials familiar with the situation. The balloon is still being monitored after passing through airspace near Hawaii. “Seems to be a weather balloon, no Signals coming from it. Not being steered,” a senior U.S. defense official told Fox News. The balloon is currently floating above international waters and headed for Mexican airspace. When the balloon crossed into U.S. airspace near Hawaii, it did not float over critical infrastructure used for defense or any other U.S. government sensitive sites, the official said, nor did it pose a threat to the military or people on the ground. U.S. Indo-Pacific Command dispatched three F-22 aircraft to check out the balloon up close while it was near Hawaii.

Why are we supposed to believe the Pentagon?

The Pentagon previously claimed the China spy balloon that soared over the continental US didn’t gather intelligence on military bases or nuclear silos.

This turned out to be a lie.

The China spy balloon gathered important intel before the US shot it down over the Atlantic Ocean.