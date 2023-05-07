Parents Demand Justice After 6-Year-Old Girl Sexually Assaulted and Filmed in Plainview ISD Texas (VIDEO)

Concerned parents are seeking the immediate dismissal of the classroom teacher, the school principal, and anybody else involved in the case after a 6-year-old child was allegedly sexually assaulted in a class by another kid while onlookers filmed and celebrated.

The incident occurred at South Elementary in Plainview Independent School District late last month.

However, the victim’s family was not made aware of the situation until very recently—and it was the child, not the school, who broke the tragic news to them.

According to Texas Scorecard, the teacher was allegedly in the classroom but was wearing earphones and not paying attention.

The Plainview Herald reported that as many as 30 angered parents and community members had gathered outside the administrative office of the Plainview Independent School District (ISD) to protest the situation at Plainview South Elementary School last week.

“A 6-year-old was exposed to things that even adults would have a hard time overcoming,” a concerned parent told the Herald. “This is trauma at its worst, and it is a trickle-down effect because it affects everyone around them.”

One of the protesters, the victim’s great-aunt (whose identity is being kept for privacy reasons), claimed the school is acting as if nothing has happened.

“Everything was not told to us. My sister was not informed. But there has been a videotaping of sexual assault, [and] my niece is included in that video along with other students. Supposedly it happened in the classroom and the teacher should have been watching. I don’t know where she was at. I don’t know what happened,” the great-aunt said.

“I’m going to share a little bit about what my niece told us because they’re trying to sweep this under the rug, act like if it’s not a big deal, but it is. And she deserves justice.”

“We want the teacher fired. We want the principal fired. We want the administration fired… She went home and we were noticing the differences in her. She wasn’t sleeping well. She had bags in her eyes. She wasn’t eating,” the great-aunt added.

Parents who were protesting Monday reportedly learned about the alleged April 19 incident after the school district called the parent of the first-grade girl. After receiving the call from the district, the child reportedly told her family that another student had pressured her to perform a sex act. Heather Gonzales, an older cousin of the 6-year-old girl, told KCBD that the girl's family noticed a sudden change in her behavior amid indications of distress and complaints of a stomach ache. The girl reportedly revealed that a boy had exposed himself to her in the school lunch line and that she had also been pulled under a desk and pressured to perform a sex act while another student recorded with a district-issued iPad. Gonzales claimed the school district has not provided adequate answers. The statement assured that Sanchez, assistant superintendent Yesinia Pardo and South Elementary principal Jennifer Hughey "have visited with the parents/guardians of families involved in a recent incident at South Elementary that is under Child Protective Services and law enforcement investigation." The statement also noted that the alleged incident "occurred away from the full vision of the teacher" while she was working with other students. When the teacher collected the students' iPads the next day, she noticed one of them had been locked with a password and took the device to the campus administrator. "Inappropriate content was discovered" on the iPad after a tech from the technology department unlocked it, according to the district. The teacher involved has since been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, the district said.

A school board meeting is planned for Thursday, May 18.