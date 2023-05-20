Outspoken Conservative Dan Bongino Reveals the Reason Why He and Fox News Split After the Network’s Settlement with Dominion – Weighs in on Tucker Carlson’s Ouster (VIDEO)

Outspoken conservative star Dan Bongino has disclosed the truth behind his split from Fox News.

The Gateway pundit previously reported the news broke immediately following the network’s embarrassing settlement with Dominion.

During a Friday interview with Megyn Kelly, Bongino explained why he parted ways with the disgraced network. He had previously worked as a weekend host.

Bongino revealed that Fox News management was demanding that he host his “Unfiltered” show as a live broadcast on Saturdays. They had been pre-recording the show on Fridays.

He told Kelly this was a step too far.

I’m not the Saturday guy, Megyn. I’m sorry. I can’t work six days a week. I’ve got young kids, and I’m not working six days a week.

Update: This is also what the TGP founder heard from Dan in a recent personal conversation with the podcast star.

WATCH:



Bongino also made clear that he was not fired from Fox News and took a shot at liberals for lying.

My show, they were dying to re-up … we negotiated for an entire year. I definitely was not fired. Liberals are just making that up.

The conservative media star went on to describe that Fox News as an indispensable part of the conservative media landscape. Considering what happened with Tucker Carlson and his own departure, this might surprise some people.

We need Fox. We need a healthy, conservative alternative. We need them healthy. What are we going to do — watch MSNBC or CNN?

Bongino next criticized Fox News’ management handling of Tucker Carlson’s disgraceful ouster. He advised the network to come clean to the public and explain why Tucker was canned.