Outgoing Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Blames “Right-Wing Forces” for Her Loss…Wishes Chicagoans Luck With New “Democratic Socialist” Mayor

Outgoing Chicago Lori Lightfoot has been a disaster for the city. For four years, Lightfoot let Chicago burn with rampant crime and violence.

Smash-and-grab thieves robbed a Rolls Royce dealership in Chicago’s Gold Coast neighborhood in December and made off with millions in luxury watches.

Thieves attacked and pepper-sprayed a security guard while robbing two luxury retail stores in Chicago’s Gold Coast neighborhood.

The Gateway Pundit reported on hundreds of teens rioting in the streets near Millennium Park in Chicago, leading to the terrifying assault of a young couple.

Retails, like Walmart, say they are losing tens of millions of dollars a year operating in Chicago and have announced the closure of four stores.

And yet, despite being voters doubling down on a progressive approach with the election of radical socialist Brandon Johnson, Lightfoot blames “right-wing forces that wanted to take down a big-city mayor.”

These “forces” are in addition to the racism and sexism she already blamed for her loss. “I’m a black woman in America — of course,” Lightfoot told reporters.

Lightfoot joined race hustler Al Sharpton to whine about her defeat.

Lightfoot: Look, there’s no question, Reverend Al, that there are some people in Chicago and across the country, that don’t want mayors like me to succeed.

There is a reason why, in 2020, part of Trump’s national strategy, was to go after cities and mayors, like me, by name, by city. Not just me, but also Keisha Lance Bottoms in Atlanta, Muriel Bowser in Washington D.C.

And when the person with the biggest megaphone and the biggest stage attacks you in the way that Trump attacked us, it unleashes a set of forces that are hard to control.

Those dog whistles that were blown in 2020 are still resonating today. And it was fed by the uncertainty and the anger and was then funded by right-wing forces that wanted to take down a big-city mayor.

Unfortunately, the people who were jumping on the bandwagon of a Republican posing like a Democrat now got a Democratic Socialist as their mayor, so, careful what you wish for.

