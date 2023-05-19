“The Only Person Closest to Roger Is Donald Trump” – Elizabeth Ailes, Widow of Roger Ailes, Holds First Interview – Slams the Murdochs for Destroying FOX News (VIDEO)

Elizabeth Ailes, the widow of former CEO and Chairman of FOX News Roger Ailes, raised eyebrows this week when she posted this tweet bashing the Murdochs on the anniversary of Roger’s birthday.

Happy Heavenly Birthday Roger Ailes. It took you 20 years to build Fox News into the powerhouse that it was and only 6 years for the Murdochs to wreak havoc. Rupert thought he could do your job. What a joke. He has the checkbook but could never come close to your genius. RIP. pic.twitter.com/UqQHhS5Uvz — ELIZABETH AILES (@ELIZABETH_AILES) May 15, 2023

On Thursday, Elizabeth Ailes joined Eric Bolling on Newsmax for her first interview since Roger’s death in 2017. Eric Bolling has known Elizabeth and Roger for years and previously worked for Roger at FOX News. Roger Ailes was pushed out of FOX in 2016.

Elizabeth (Beth) Ailes did not hold back in their interview.

Beth Ailes: I think that Rupert thought that he could do Roger’s job. Remember, two weeks after Roger left in July of 2016, rupert moved into his office. My mother used to say that Rupert was jealous of Roger. Roger married me. I was 20 years his junior. Rupert went out and married someone 30 or 40 years his junior. We built a house in the Hudson Valley. He went out and got a house on Center Island. There were things that happened. Zach was born in 2000. He then had two children later. So maybe there is something to that.

** Roger said to me, these useless kids, Tweedle Dumb and Tweedle Dumber are going to ruin the channel and turn it into CNN. And that’s exactly what’s happening.

** On contacting Tucker Carlson: To give him some insight yes, to give him some insight into what I think is going to happen next. Because not many people have survived this kind of the attacks that the Murdochs unleash on those that once brought them great fame and fortune, when they’ve decided that they’re ready to discard you. It’s quite unbelievable, I think, that Roger never expected Rupert to treat him in the way that he did. He basically Soviet (airbrushed) Roger out of the history of Fox News.

** On Donald Trump: They were friends for a very long time, way before Fox News. And in fact, if you go on Google and go to the Ailes archives, roger did an interview with Donald when he was doing a show on America’s Talking, and Roger asked him, do you think you’d ever run for president? And Donald said, you know, Roger, I don’t know if anybody’s ready for the truth. And the fact is, we are as a country, our country, our government, our culture. It feels like it’s in a state of freefall, but it’s been happening slowly for the last 30 years, and you need strong leadership, and you need people who can tell it like it is. And I think that the only person on Earth closest to Roger is Donald Trump.

Via Eric Bolling at Newsmax.