Officer Bryant Williams Identified as DC Cop Who Pushed Trump Supporter Derrick Vargo Off 2-3 Story Ledge on Jan. 6 in What Appears to Be Attempted Murder

Four Trump supporters were killed on January 6, 2021, by police action. Derrick Vargo is lucky he was not the fifth.

On January 6, 2021, Trump supporter Derrick Vargo was pushed off the ledge of the US Capitol by a DC police officer.

Vargo told The Gateway Pundit’s Cara Castronuova in an exclusive interview that he was climbing the wall to fly his Trump flag after being inspired by another rally-goer flying an American flag from a high perch.

“Capitol Police tried to murder me,” said Vargo. I am stepping forward to be the voice for those that they killed on January 6th like Ashli Babbitt, Rosanne Boyland and the others who no longer have a voice.”

In March Stephen Horn identified Officer Bryant Williams as the DC police officer who pushed Vargo off the ledge in what looks like attempted murder.

Horn reported: