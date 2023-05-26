Officer Bryant Williams Identified as DC Cop Who Pushed Trump Supporter Derrick Vargo Off 2-3 Story Ledge on Jan. 6 in What Appears to Be Attempted Murder

Four Trump supporters were killed on January 6, 2021, by police action. Derrick Vargo is lucky he was not the fifth.
On January 6, 2021, Trump supporter Derrick Vargo was pushed off the ledge of the US Capitol by a DC police officer.
Vargo told The Gateway Pundit’s Cara Castronuova in an exclusive interview that he was climbing the wall to fly his Trump flag after being inspired by another rally-goer flying an American flag from a high perch.
“Capitol Police tried to murder me,” said Vargo. I am stepping forward to be the voice for those that they killed on January 6th like Ashli Babbitt, Rosanne Boyland and the others who no longer have a voice.”
In March Stephen Horn identified Officer Bryant Williams as the DC police officer who pushed Vargo off the ledge in what looks like attempted murder.
Horn reported:
Court documents released last month reveal the identity of the masked Capitol Police Officer as Bryant Williams. Although many of these facts were brought to my attention by a confidential source, they are verifiable via publicly available material. I am sharing this information because I believe in accountability.
(…)
Officer Williams is first seen at the foot of this staircase around 1:00 pm, shortly after rioters had overrun the police line at the perimeter of Capitol Grounds…
(…)
After officers attempt to strike, spray, and grab Vargo, he turns around and begins heading back towards the bottom of the staircase. Just then, the video shows Officer Williams stepping forward and pushing Vargo off the staircase.
When Vargo hits the ground, there is an immediate reaction in the crowd below, as many witnessed the incident and believe the police officer is responsible. Shortly after Vargo is carried off on a bicycle rack used as an improvised stretcher, members of the crowd below the staircase begin throwing objects at the police on the landing. Under assault from two directions, these police retreat.