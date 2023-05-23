OAN’s Dan Ball with Jim Hoft: Exposing the J6 Lies and Details of the Durham Report (VIDEO)

The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft joined Dan Ball on Real America on OAN Network recently to discuss the January 6 lies by the Biden regime and the mainstream media. Last week TGP’s Alicia Powe released new and exclusive video from January 6, 2021, that was released to us by a J6 defendant’s attorney. The footage shows how the police and federal agents started firing rubber bullets, gas cannisters, and bean bags on unsuspecting Trump supporters outside the US Capitol on January 6 without warning.

Jim Hoft also touched on the shocking details included in the John Durham Report – on how Obama, Biden, and John Brennan were meeting in August 2016 discussing the conspiracy and knowing it was a campaign lie by Hillary Clinton. They ran with it anyway.

Here is the video from One America News Network.