OAN’s Dan Ball with Jim Hoft: Exposing the J6 Lies and Details of the Durham Report (VIDEO)

The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft joined Dan Ball on Real America on OAN Network recently to discuss the January 6 lies by the Biden regime and the mainstream media. Last week TGP’s Alicia Powe released new and exclusive video from January 6, 2021, that was released to us by a J6 defendant’s attorney. The footage shows how the police and federal agents started firing rubber bullets, gas cannisters, and bean bags on unsuspecting Trump supporters outside the US Capitol on January 6 without warning.

EXCLUSIVE J6 FOOTAGE | Defense Attorney Exposes THE EXACT MOMENT the Government Waged Attack: ‘I’ll Tell You Exactly Where Sh*t Went Crazy’ – With VIDEO PROOF – MUST SEE!

Jim Hoft also touched on the shocking details included in the John Durham Report – on how Obama, Biden, and John Brennan were meeting in August 2016 discussing the conspiracy and knowing it was a campaign lie by Hillary Clinton. They ran with it anyway.

Here is the video from One America News Network.

Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

