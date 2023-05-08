NYC Catholic Church Hosts Shocking ‘God Is Trans’ Exhibit

The Manhattan Church of St. Paul the Apostle currently hosts a shocking exhibit called “God is Trans: A Queer Spiritual Journey.”

The wildly offensive series of paintings have been placed next to the church’s altar.

The artist described the exhibit as “a queer spiritual journey in three steps: Sacrifice, Identity and Communion.”

The Post reports that “according to the exhibit, Sacrifice represents the need to ‘shed an old life.’ Identity is described as ‘the most impactful part’ of the display, asking the question, ‘What does holiness look like?’ Communion places ‘God and the mortal on the same plane.'”

While the church is known to be “very liberal,” some parishioners are speaking out about the exhibit by artist Adah Unachukwu going too far.

“The church should not be promoting this. I understand there are transgender people. I pray for all people but enough is enough,” a parishioner told the New York Post. “It seems like they are trying to force the agenda on others,” they said. “Also, when a friend asked a priest about this they didn’t answer. You can’t put this out on the altar and then hide. That’s what gets the church in trouble.”

A spokesperson for the Archdiocese of New York told the Post they were unaware of the exhibit and did not offer further comment.

The official position of the Vatican is that there are two genders, which are assigned at birth. While it opposes sex changes, positions on the issue can vary by parish.

The Daily Wire noted, “the display appears to fly in the face of the Catholic Church’s official stance when it comes to the topic of gender identity. In 2019’s ‘Male and Female He Created Them: Towards a Path of Dialogue on the Question of Gender Theory in Education,’ the church pushed back on claims that sex and gender were two separate concepts and referred to transgender identity as an attempt to ‘annihilate the concept of nature.'”