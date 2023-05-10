Not One ‘Journalist’ Asks Joe Biden About Comer’s Evidence of Bribery Scheme at Airport Gaggle – But Santos Gets a Mention! (VIDEO)

Not one so-called ‘journalist’ asked Joe Biden about Comer’s evidence of a bribery scheme involving a foreign national during Wednesday’s airport gaggle.

Biden stopped to chat with reporters at Westchester County Airport in White Plains, New York after he delivered remarks at SUNY Westchester Community College.

Reporters asked Biden about the debt ceiling, Title 42 expiring, his calls with Xi Jinping and…George Santos!

Not one reporter asked Joe Biden about the bombshell evidence provided by House Oversight Chairman James Comer.

A hack reporter asked Joe Biden if Rep. Santos should be expelled from Congress after his Justice Department charged the lawmaker with 13 criminal counts.

According to the indictment reviewed by The Gateway Pundit, Santos was overcharged by zealous government prosecutors.

Meanwhile Joe Biden received more than $10 million from foreign nationals.

“Joe Biden’s son. Joe Biden’s brother. Joe Biden’s brother’s wife. Hunter Biden’s girlfriend/Beau Biden’s widow, Hunter Biden’s ex-wife. Hunter Biden’s current wife. And 3 children of the president’s son and the president’s brother. So we’re talking about grandchildren – a grandchild. That’s odd. Most people that work hard every day a grandchild doesn’t get a wire from a foreign national,” Comer said.

James Comer said the Biden family received over $10 million from foreign nationals while Joe Biden was Vice President.

The countries involved directly correlated with Joe Biden’s work as Vice President.

This is textbook money laundering and influence peddling.

This is why the Justice Department indicted Santos this week.

To distract from Joe Biden’s life of crimes!

Biden said it’s for Congress to decide whether Santos is expelled.