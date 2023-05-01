NOT MAKING HEADLINES: Pregnant North Carolina Woman Loses Unborn Child After Being Shot by Gang Member (VIDEO)

Why isn’t this story making national headlines?

A pregnant North Carolina woman lost her unborn baby after being shot by a gang member in front of a Fayetteville convenience store.

Brittany Rich, 25, pulled up to a North Carolina convenience store in late February to make a quick purchase when she was shot 7 times by a gang member.

Rich is seen on surveillance video exiting the convenience store when she was ambushed by a group of men standing in front of her car.

One of the suspects pulls out a gun and shoots her multiple times.

The young woman, bleeding profusely, hobbles back into the convenience store where she collapses.

Not one man in the store the store stops to help the wounded woman.

Brittany Rich, who was four months pregnant at the time, miraculously survived the shooting but she ended up losing her unborn baby.

She was shot in the elbow, thigh, back and stomach.

This tragic shooting happened in February yet it never made national headlines.

The story finally started to make the rounds this week.

WATCH (warning graphic):