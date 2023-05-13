Nobody but Kamala Harris Laughs at Awkward Moment – Now Some Are Wondering Why She Was Acting So Strange

An awkward moment during a Wednesday event at the White House with Vice President Kamala Harris has some observers asking questions.

Harris was swearing in commissioners as part of the “White House Initiative on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity for Hispanics.”

The vice president began speaking in an accent while recounting a story about her mother.

“My mother used to, she would give us a hard time sometimes,” Harris said. “And she would say to us, ‘I don’t know what’s wrong with you young people. You think you just fell out of a coconut tree?'”

Harris suddenly began laughing — appearing to give her audience a cue to join her, as if she were a campaign surrogate for Jeb Bush’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Some Twitter users described Harris’ mannerisms in the speech clip as bizarre and contrived.

However, others argued that Harris’ behavior seemed normal.

It wasn’t the first time she has broken out laughing when recounting stories from her childhood.

Some of Harris’ current and former aides say the vice president acts differently behind the scenes than she does in public.

One staffer who worked for her when she was California attorney general described Harris as prone to a “deep, deep insecurity” in a book published early this year.

Another person on her team said they were “treated like s***” by the vice president, according to Politico.

