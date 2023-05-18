NIH Finally Cuts Off Funding to Wuhan Biolab But 27 Chinese Labs Still Make the List

The National Institute of Health (NIH) finally cut off funding to the Wuhan Institute of Virology, widely believed to be the source of the COVID-19 global pandemic that killed millions of people around the globe.
Dr. Tony Fauci and the US government funded the lab linked to the Chinese Communist Party for decades. Robert Kennedy, Jr. recently asked, “Why is nobody asking Dr. Anthony Fauci about why he funded the controversial Wuhan Lab at the epicenter of COVID-19?”
The pharma-funded mainstream media was never interested in investigating this dangerous program funded by Dr. Tony Fauci and the Department of Defense for decades.
The Wuhan Biolab was still on the donations list last month in April.
The National Institute of Health was donating US dollars to the Wuhan Biolab and 27 other Chinese research facilities in April 2023.
It’s as if the COVID-19 pandemic never happened.
|Organization Name
|Assurance ID (Legacy Assurance ID)
|Beijing Tuberculosis and Thoracic Tumor Research Institute (BTTTRI)
|F20-00489
|BioDuro Co., Ltd. – Jiangsu
|F21-00534
|BioDuro Co., Ltd.-Shanghai
|F16-00286 (A5974-01)
|China Medical University
|F16-00250 (A5938-01)
|Chinese Academy of Sciences, Institute of Biochemistry & Cell Biology, Institut Pasteur of Shanghai
|F17-00345
|Crown Bioscience, Inc. (Beijing)
|F16-00215 (A5896-01)
|Cyagen Biosciences – China
|F17-00321
|Fudan University
|F16-00168 (A5732-01)
|GenScript-China
|F16-00214 (A5892-01)
|Huazhong University of Science and Technology (HUST)
|F18-00400
|Labcorp Pharmaceutical Research and Development (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. – China
|F22-00535
|Medicilon Preclinical Research (Shanghai), LLC
|F16-00300 (A5989-01)
|Motac Beijing Services Ltd – Beijing, China
|F22-00537
|Nanjing Medical University
|F16-00191 (A5797-01)
|Nanjing University of Chinese Medicine
|F20-00470
|Pharmaron Beijing Co., Ltd. (Taihe)
|F16-00202 (A5844-01)
|Pharmaron Ningbo Technology Development Co., Ltd. (Ningbo)
|F23-00575
|Shanghai Chempartner Co., Ltd.
|F16-00265 (A5953-01)
|Shanghai Model Organisms Center, Inc. – China
|F21-00510
|Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Technology, CAS – China
|F20-00462
|Sichuan Primed Shines Bio-tech Co., Ltd
|F19-00450
|Southern Medical University
|F16-00208 (A5867-01)
|Sun Yat-sen University
|F20-00471
|University of Hong Kong
|F16-00111 (A5486-01)
|WuXi AppTec (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.
|F16-00281 (A5969-01)
|Wuhan Institute of Virology – China
|F16-00279 (A5967-01)
|Wuhan University in Wuhan, China
|F18-00398
|Zhejiang University – China
|F20-00460
The Wuhan biolab was finally taken off the list in May.
The Epoch Times reported:
The National Institute of Health (NIH) has quietly removed the Wuhan lab suspected as a source of COVID-19 from its list of foreign facilities eligible to conduct animal experiments on taxpayer dollars.
The name Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), which was still on the list as recently as April 23, was absent from the page last updated on May 17. The current list consists of 27 other laboratories from China.
The WIV has for years been a partner of the New York-based EcoHealth Alliance, conducting bat coronavirus research with U.S. funding, which totaled more than $3 million between 2014 and 2019.
Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), a vocal critic of the NIH funding to Wuhan, cheered the news as a “victory for taxpayers.”