NIH Finally Cuts Off Funding to Wuhan Biolab But 27 Chinese Labs Still Make the List

The National Institute of Health (NIH) finally cut off funding to the Wuhan Institute of Virology, widely believed to be the source of the COVID-19 global pandemic that killed millions of people around the globe.

Dr. Tony Fauci and the US government funded the lab linked to the Chinese Communist Party for decades. Robert Kennedy, Jr. recently asked, “Why is nobody asking Dr. Anthony Fauci about why he funded the controversial Wuhan Lab at the epicenter of COVID-19?”

The pharma-funded mainstream media was never interested in investigating this dangerous program funded by Dr. Tony Fauci and the Department of Defense for decades.

The Wuhan Biolab was still on the donations list last month in April.

The National Institute of Health was donating US dollars to the Wuhan Biolab and 27 other Chinese research facilities in April 2023.

It’s as if the COVID-19 pandemic never happened.

Organization Name Assurance ID (Legacy Assurance ID) Beijing Tuberculosis and Thoracic Tumor Research Institute (BTTTRI) F20-00489 BioDuro Co., Ltd. – Jiangsu F21-00534 BioDuro Co., Ltd.-Shanghai F16-00286 (A5974-01) China Medical University F16-00250 (A5938-01) Chinese Academy of Sciences, Institute of Biochemistry & Cell Biology, Institut Pasteur of Shanghai F17-00345 Crown Bioscience, Inc. (Beijing) F16-00215 (A5896-01) Cyagen Biosciences – China F17-00321 Fudan University F16-00168 (A5732-01) GenScript-China F16-00214 (A5892-01) Huazhong University of Science and Technology (HUST) F18-00400 Labcorp Pharmaceutical Research and Development (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. – China F22-00535 Medicilon Preclinical Research (Shanghai), LLC F16-00300 (A5989-01) Motac Beijing Services Ltd – Beijing, China F22-00537 Nanjing Medical University F16-00191 (A5797-01) Nanjing University of Chinese Medicine F20-00470 Pharmaron Beijing Co., Ltd. (Taihe) F16-00202 (A5844-01) Pharmaron Ningbo Technology Development Co., Ltd. (Ningbo) F23-00575 Shanghai Chempartner Co., Ltd. F16-00265 (A5953-01) Shanghai Model Organisms Center, Inc. – China F21-00510 Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Technology, CAS – China F20-00462 Sichuan Primed Shines Bio-tech Co., Ltd F19-00450 Southern Medical University F16-00208 (A5867-01) Sun Yat-sen University F20-00471 University of Hong Kong F16-00111 (A5486-01) WuXi AppTec (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. F16-00281 (A5969-01) Wuhan Institute of Virology – China F16-00279 (A5967-01) Wuhan University in Wuhan, China F18-00398 Zhejiang University – China F20-00460

The Wuhan biolab was finally taken off the list in May.

