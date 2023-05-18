NIH Finally Cuts Off Funding to Wuhan Biolab But 27 Chinese Labs Still Make the List

by

The National Institute of Health (NIH) finally cut off funding to the Wuhan Institute of Virology, widely believed to be the source of the COVID-19 global pandemic that killed millions of people around the globe.

Dr. Tony Fauci and the US government funded the lab linked to the Chinese Communist Party for decades. Robert Kennedy, Jr. recently asked, “Why is nobody asking Dr. Anthony Fauci about why he funded the controversial Wuhan Lab at the epicenter of COVID-19?”

The pharma-funded mainstream media was never interested in investigating this dangerous program funded by Dr. Tony Fauci and the Department of Defense for decades.

The Wuhan Biolab was still on the donations list last month in April.

The National Institute of Health was donating US dollars to the Wuhan Biolab and 27 other Chinese research facilities in April 2023.

It’s as if the COVID-19 pandemic never happened.

Organization Name Assurance ID (Legacy Assurance ID)
Beijing Tuberculosis and Thoracic Tumor Research Institute (BTTTRI) F20-00489
BioDuro Co., Ltd. – Jiangsu F21-00534
BioDuro Co., Ltd.-Shanghai F16-00286 (A5974-01)
China Medical University F16-00250 (A5938-01)
Chinese Academy of Sciences, Institute of Biochemistry & Cell Biology, Institut Pasteur of Shanghai F17-00345
Crown Bioscience, Inc. (Beijing) F16-00215 (A5896-01)
Cyagen Biosciences – China F17-00321
Fudan University F16-00168 (A5732-01)
GenScript-China F16-00214 (A5892-01)
Huazhong University of Science and Technology (HUST) F18-00400
Labcorp Pharmaceutical Research and Development (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. – China F22-00535
Medicilon Preclinical Research (Shanghai), LLC F16-00300 (A5989-01)
Motac Beijing Services Ltd – Beijing, China F22-00537
Nanjing Medical University F16-00191 (A5797-01)
Nanjing University of Chinese Medicine F20-00470
Pharmaron Beijing Co., Ltd. (Taihe) F16-00202 (A5844-01)
Pharmaron Ningbo Technology Development Co., Ltd. (Ningbo) F23-00575
Shanghai Chempartner Co., Ltd. F16-00265 (A5953-01)
Shanghai Model Organisms Center, Inc. – China F21-00510
Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Technology, CAS – China F20-00462
Sichuan Primed Shines Bio-tech Co., Ltd F19-00450
Southern Medical University F16-00208 (A5867-01)
Sun Yat-sen University F20-00471
University of Hong Kong F16-00111 (A5486-01)
WuXi AppTec (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. F16-00281 (A5969-01)
Wuhan Institute of Virology – China F16-00279 (A5967-01)
Wuhan University in Wuhan, China F18-00398
Zhejiang University – China F20-00460

The Wuhan biolab was finally taken off the list in May.

The Epoch Times reported:

The National Institute of Health (NIH) has quietly removed the Wuhan lab suspected as a source of COVID-19 from its list of foreign facilities eligible to conduct animal experiments on taxpayer dollars.

The name Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), which was still on the list as recently as April 23, was absent from the page last updated on May 17. The current list consists of 27 other laboratories from China.

The WIV has for years been a partner of the New York-based EcoHealth Alliance, conducting bat coronavirus research with U.S. funding, which totaled more than $3 million between 2014 and 2019.

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), a vocal critic of the NIH funding to Wuhan, cheered the news as a “victory for taxpayers.”

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.