NFL Quarterback’s Car Stolen In Democrat Controlled City With Playbook Inside

by

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett had his 2023 Genesis SUV stolen from him while he was doing a radio interview in the Democrat-controlled city of Pittsburgh.

Pickett’s car was swiped while the second-year quarterback was doing an interview with 93.7 The Fan at a Chevrolet dealership in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The Steeler’s quarterback noticed his car was stolen after he wasn’t able to find his car anywhere on the dealership’s lot.

Inside of his SUV were several personal items which included his Steeler’s playbook for 2023.

After a swift investigation, police were able to find Pickett’s SUV and arrested 60-year-old Christopher Carter for theft.

Carter was charged with “theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.”

Police were able to find Pickett’s car fairly quick because Carter allegedly left his own vehicle at the dealership when he decided to drive away in Pickett’s SUV.

Per Yahoo Sports:

Kenny Pickett was sitting inside a local Chevrolet dealership Wednesday doing a radio interview with 93.7 The Fan and participating in an event, something that seems like a totally normal offseason activity for the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback.

But when Pickett walked out of the dealership to head home, he realized his car was gone.

Police arrested 60-year-old Christopher Carter for allegedly stealing Pickett’s 2023 Genesis SUV from the dealership, according to WPXI and SteelersNow.com. Carter, police said, simply walked into the dealership that afternoon and later left in Pickett’s SUV.

Luckily for Pickett his playbook was unharmed and the Steelers offensive secrets are safe for the 2023 season.

According to FBI crime data, the city of Pittsburgh which is run by Democrat mayor Ed Gainey, “has one of the highest rates of motor vehicle theft in the nation.”

Photo of author
Anthony Scott

You can email Anthony Scott here, and read more of Anthony Scott's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.