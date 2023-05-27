NFL Quarterback’s Car Stolen In Democrat Controlled City With Playbook Inside

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett had his 2023 Genesis SUV stolen from him while he was doing a radio interview in the Democrat-controlled city of Pittsburgh.

Pickett’s car was swiped while the second-year quarterback was doing an interview with 93.7 The Fan at a Chevrolet dealership in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The Steeler’s quarterback noticed his car was stolen after he wasn’t able to find his car anywhere on the dealership’s lot.

Inside of his SUV were several personal items which included his Steeler’s playbook for 2023.

Kenny Pickett briefly had his SUV stolen, with his playbook in it. https://t.co/annoQ84ate — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) May 26, 2023

After a swift investigation, police were able to find Pickett’s SUV and arrested 60-year-old Christopher Carter for theft.

Carter was charged with “theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.”

Police were able to find Pickett’s car fairly quick because Carter allegedly left his own vehicle at the dealership when he decided to drive away in Pickett’s SUV.

Per Yahoo Sports:

Kenny Pickett was sitting inside a local Chevrolet dealership Wednesday doing a radio interview with 93.7 The Fan and participating in an event, something that seems like a totally normal offseason activity for the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback. But when Pickett walked out of the dealership to head home, he realized his car was gone. Police arrested 60-year-old Christopher Carter for allegedly stealing Pickett’s 2023 Genesis SUV from the dealership, according to WPXI and SteelersNow.com. Carter, police said, simply walked into the dealership that afternoon and later left in Pickett’s SUV.

PICKETT’S PLAYBOOK PURLOINED (and his SUV): This man, Christopher Carter, is facing charges tonight after police say he stole Steelers QB Kenny Pickett’s car from Bowser Chevy in Monroeville. The car and playbook have both been recovered. More at 11 on @WPXI pic.twitter.com/AhEkLkeD48 — Rich Pierce (@RichPierceWPXI) May 27, 2023

Luckily for Pickett his playbook was unharmed and the Steelers offensive secrets are safe for the 2023 season.

According to FBI crime data, the city of Pittsburgh which is run by Democrat mayor Ed Gainey, “has one of the highest rates of motor vehicle theft in the nation.”