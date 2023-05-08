NFL Legend Brett Favre Stands With Tucker, Calls for Fox News Boycott

Legendary NFL quarterback Brett Favre took to Twitter and called for Americans to boycott Fox News

Favre in a tweet shared a video of Megyn Kelly saying many conservative Americans will cave and still watch Fox News despite the network attempting to silence Tucker Carlson.

In the video, Kelly stated “You’re gonna tune in to the Fox News primetime, you lap dogs. It’s what you always do. It’s how they have billions.”

Along with sharing the tweet the former Green Bay Packer quarterback captioned the tweet “I’m with Tucker. Time to boycott Fox until they come to their senses and let the man speak.”

LOOK:

I’m with Tucker. Time to boycott Fox until they come to their senses and let the man speak. pic.twitter.com/dvrNlLdvgW — Brett Favre (@BrettFavre) May 8, 2023

Per The Washington Times:

Favre in recent years has not shied away from sharing what’s on his mind.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, Favre attended Trump’s rally in Green Bay Wisconsin and also golfed a few rounds with Trump in the months leading up to the 2020 election

Brett Favre joins Trump for a round of golf at the president’s New Jersey club https://t.co/qH9sQVbdRP — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 26, 2020

A year later he made headlines again for calling out athletes to stop promoting “wokeness” in sports.