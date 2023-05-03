New York Times Reporter Asks Karine Jean-Pierre What AWOL Joe Biden Has Been Doing For the Last 48 Hours (VIDEO)

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Wednesday couldn’t really say what Joe Biden has been doing the last 48 hours.

80-year-old Joe Biden hasn’t been seen publicly since Monday night when he hosted a reception celebrating Eid-al-Fitr.

Biden was in bad shape Monday night.

He slurred his words and told a Muslim attendee, “Hush up, boy!”

Biden won’t make another public appearance until Wednesday night.

A New York Times reporter asked Karine Jean-Pierre what Joe Biden has been doing the last two days.

“By the time the President appears at a dinner tonight, it will have been about 48 hours since he’s had a public appearance, so what has he been doing in that time?” New York Times reporter Katie Rogers asked Karine Jean-Pierre.

“He’s been meeting with–having internal meetings in the Oval Office,” Karine Jean-Pierre said.

Another colossal lie.

Joe Biden has spent more than 40% of his presidency on vacation in Delaware or Camp David and when he’s in DC his handlers trot him out for 30 minutes a day before whisking him away to his bunker.

WATCH: