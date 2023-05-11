NEW: Trump Files Notice to Appeal E. Jean Carroll Verdict

President Trump’s lawyers on Thursday officially filed a notice to appeal the E. Jean Carroll verdict.

A Manhattan jury reached a verdict in the E. Jean Carroll rape/defamation case on Tuesday afternoon.

In 2019, E. Jean Carroll alleged Donald Trump raped her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the 1990’s.

Trump has denied the allegations and called E. Jean Carroll a “whack job” who’s “not my type.”

President Trump doesn’t even know who this woman is.

The jury found Trump liable for sexual abuse, but not rape.

Trump was ordered to pay $5 million in damages to Carroll after LinkedIn founder and billionaire megadonor Reid Hoffman funded her federal civil lawsuit.

“Notice is hereby given that Defendant Donald J. Trump appeals to the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit from the judgement entered in this action on May 11, 2023… awarding Plaintiff compensatory and punitive damages totaling $5,000,000.00 and from all adverse orders, rulings, decrees, decisions, opinions, memoranda, conclusions, or finding preceding, leading to, merged in, or included within the Final Judgment, by the Honorable United States District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan,” the notice of appeal stated.

It's official. Trump files a notice of appeal on the verdict in favor of E. Jean Carroll. @LawCrimeNews pic.twitter.com/tiRnC91uEH — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) May 11, 2023

“I HAVE ABSOLUTELY NO IDEA WHO THIS WOMAN IS. THIS VERDICT IS A DISGRACE – A CONTINUATION OF THE GREATEST WITCH HUNT OF ALL TIME” Trump said in a Truth Social post on Wednesday afternoon.

“VERY UNFAIR TRIAL!” Trump said.

