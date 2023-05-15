New Products Added To MyPillow’s “Clearance and Overstock” Sale – Now Up to 80% On 45 Items!

We all know that woke corporations like Bed, Bath and Beyond canceled their contracts with MyPillow after Mike Lindell stood up to the Left.

He lost millions fighting for justice, by his count.

But that didn’t stop Mike.

He partnered with us to bypass woke corporations — and get you great deals for your family!

Now, MyPillow has clearance specials on down down comforters, sheets, toppers and more — with lots of discounts!

Here’s how it works:

1. Click here to go to the “Closeout and Overstock Sale” page.

2. When you get to checkout, look for the “Enter Promo Code” box.

3. Put TGP in that box, click “Apply” and you’ll get up to 80% off (plus when you use that promo code you’ll be benefiting Gateway Pundit).

Here are just some of the deals on the clearance page:

Here’s what people are saying about the amazing MyPillow down comforter – use promo code TGP:

“Since purchasing this comforter, I no longer need an electric blanket. I found myself waking up sweating, and shutting it off. Mike’s products are exceptional! It completes my sheets, pillows, and topper!! Thank you, Mike, for everything you do for our Country.”

“We love our down comforter. It is very light And fluffy but keeps us warm. Bought last year together with duvet cover and couldn’t be happier with both.”

“We have had our down comforter for over a year now. I have it wrapped with a cotton duvet. It feels like you’re sleeping in clouds. It is very warm, but breathes. Constructed well. Highly recommend.”

Plus, there is a massive closeout sale on All-Season Slippers and Moccasins at MyPillow!

Usually $149.98, they are now on sale for only $25.00 when you use promo code TGP.

Click here to get your size before they’re gone – use promo code TGP to get the sale price:

Mike Lindell says: “When I created my new MySlippers I wanted it to have everything you could need in a slipper. I wanted a slipper that was more comfortable than anything before it but also durable enough to wear all day, indoors and outdoors. That’s why I developed an exclusive 3-tier cushioning system that combines two layers of foam with a patented impact gel to keep you from wanting to ever take them off. But I didn’t stop there, I finished my MySlippers with beautiful leather suede, cozy faux fur linings and an indoor/outdoor sole. I guarantee these will be the most comfortable slippers you’ll ever own!”

Click here to order and use promo code TGP to get them for $25.00!

The All-Season Slippers and Moccasins have an exclusive 4-tier cushioning system:

— Layer 1: MyPillow Patented Fill

We took the MyPillow patented foam you know and love and created a solid layer to provide incredible comfort.

— Layer 2 – Comfort Memory Foam

This layer of comfort memory foam provides that micro comfort and support to wear all day

— Layer 3 – Patented Impact Gel

The impact gel is revolutionary in absorbing impact and relieving pressure

— Layer 4 – Indoor/Outdoor Sole

For all day use

People are saying about MySlippers:

“My slippers were a gift from my husband and since receiving them, he hasn’t heard me complain once about my feet being cold, aching, or tired. I work from home and wear them ALL DAY. Buy these slippers, you will love them!” – Beth

“Ordered these for my daughter for Christmas and now asking for a pair for myself. They are very well made and comfortable…So far I love every product I have bought from my pillow. Sheets, towels, many pillows and now the slippers.” – Deb

“These slippers are by far the most comfortable that I have ever owned. Very high quality and worth the money.” – JB

Note from MyPillow: With MySlippers you will want to add a half to a full size to your normal shoe size. For example, if you wear an 8 or 8.5 please choose a size 9.

Click here to see more – use promo code TGP to get the discounts!

At the top of MyPillow.com website, look for this box:

Put “TGP” where it says “ENTER PROMO CODE HERE” and click CONFIRM.

You’ll get your discount and support Gateway Pundit!!

Thank you!

Thanks for sharing!
