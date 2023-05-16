NEVER FORGET: Nancy Pelosi Swore She Had “Cold Hard Evidence” of Collusion Between Russia and Trump Family – A COMPLETE LIE – Video

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi spoke out in July 2017, saying there is now “cold hard evidence” of collusion between Russia and the Trump family.

Democrat Leader Nancy Pelosi: This week, we saw cold, hard evidence of the Trump campaign, indeed, the Trump family eagerly intending to collude, possibly with Russia, a hostile foreign power to influence American elections in the month. Again, as we celebrate the courage of our founders, republicans in Congress have become enable of the Trump Russia assault on our democracy. After these latest revelations, it’s becoming clear we have suffered a desecration of our democracy not seen since Watergate. Speaker Ryan must allow a vote on an outside independent kit mission to get to the bottom of the Trump campaign’s role in Russia’s assault on our democracy and prevent Putin from ever doing it again. Immediately.

This was a complete lie. She knew it was a lie. She led the charge against President Trump for years pushing the Trump-Russia collusion that never happened.

Pelosi made these comments after a report was released of a 20 minute meeting between Trump family members and foreign officials that led to nothing.

On Monday the John Durham Report confirmed there was never any collusion between Trump and Russia and the FBI knew this from the beginning. The FBI also knew this smear was started by Hillary Clinton yet ran with it anyway.

NEVER trust Nancy Pelosi, Democrats or their obedient mainstream media.

