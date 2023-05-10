Nebraska High School Star Athlete Dies Unexpectedly After Collapsing During Track Practice

A Nebraska high school track athlete has died suddenly after experiencing a medical emergency during practice, his school confirmed.

Wisner-Pilger High School senior Hunter Palmer, 18, died after collapsing during track practice on Friday, days before he was set to graduate.

It is still unclear the cause of his death.

“Hunter passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Franciscan Healthcare in West Point, NE,” according to Minnick Funeral Home.

Palmer’s school released a statement following his unexpected death.

“It is with a very heavy heart that we can confirm that Hunter Palmer, senior at Wisner-Pilger Schools, has died,” the school release read.

“Additional information regarding funeral arrangements will be shared once they are known. It is important for parents to check in on their children during this difficult time. Grief is very complicated and can affect each child differently,” the school added.

The multi-sport athlete signed with Midland University for football, which competes in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics.

Midland head football coach Jeff Jamrog shared his condolences in a statement on Twitter.

“Yesterday heaven gained a great young man,” Jamrog said. “Our hearts are heavy and we are all suffering with the pain of the loss of Hunter Palmer. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Palmer family, friends, and the Wisner-Pilger community. Our staff really enjoyed recruiting Hunter.”

“He was a dynamic young man who was an absolute pleasure to be around. Hunter was someone so special and will never be forgotten. Hunter is gone way too soon. May you rest in eternal peace Hunter. We miss vou already,” he added.