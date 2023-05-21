Native American Man Killed By Border Patrol Shortly After Calling Border Patrol On Trespassing Migrants

Raymond Mattia a member of the Tohono O’odham Nation was shot and killed by border patrol agents at his reservation in Southern Arizona.

According to KVOA Raymond Mattia called U.S. Border Patrol agents after he discovered illegal immigrants were trespassing in his yard.

A family member told KVOA Raymond “called to request for assistance because there were multiple illegal immigrants who had trespassed into his yard and he wanted assistance getting them out of his property.”

According to the same family member who wished to not be identified, when Border patrol agents arrived to the scene Mattia exited his home and was shot dead shortly after.

As of right now Federal Customs and Border Protection officials have confirmed the fatal shooting did occur but released no other information and are still investigating the shooting.

An Arizona man was reportedly shot to death by border patrol on his own property after calling border patrol to come to his property because he believed “there were multiple illegal immigrants who had trespassed on his yard.” https://t.co/oLEtsGaBaz — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) May 21, 2023

Per The Guardian:

Federal Customs and Border Protection officials said agents from the Ajo border patrol station “were involved” in a fatal shooting on the Tohono O’odham reservation near Ajo at about 10pm on Thursday. Tribal chairman Ned Norris Jr said in a statement on Sunday that the shooting occurred in the Meneger’s Dam community of the Tohono O’odham Nation and identified the victim. Tucson TV station KVOA reported that Mattia had called the border patrol because there were multiple migrants who had trespassed into his yard, and he wanted assistance getting them off of his property.

FBI investigating shooting death of Native man by border patrol in Arizona https://t.co/9b5PxziW8k — Guardian news (@guardiannews) May 21, 2023

This story is still developing and videos and details of the incident have yet to be released.

As of now it appears it’s a lose-lose situation at the Southern Border.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, a rancher in Arizona was previously charged with first degree murder after he took matters into his own hands after he noticed several illegal immigrants trespass on his ranch in Kino Springs, Arizona.

READ: