Nation’s Largest LGBTQ Org Suspends Anheuser-Busch’s Perfect Corporate Equality Index Score Over Dylan Mulvaney Fiasco

The nation’s largest LGBTQ organization has suspended Anheuser-Busch’s perfect Corporate Equality Index score over the company’s response to the Dylan Mulvaney fiasco.

Human Rights Campaign has demanded that Anheuser-Busch “reaffirm support” for the transgender community after facing a massive boycott over Bud Light partnering with the controversial transgender activist and influencer.

On May 9, HRC sent a letter to Anheuser-Busch giving them 90 days to respond or get docked on their equality score. The organization demands that executives from the beer company meet with them and release a public statement “reaffirming its full support for its transgender customers, shareholders, and employees.”

According to a report from USA Today, “companies that receive a 100 score on the index’s four criteria – protections from workplace discrimination, inclusive benefits, inclusive culture inside and outside the workplace and responsible citizenship – receive a ‘Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality’ seal of approval from the Human Rights Campaign.”

“Anheuser-Busch had a key moment to really stand up and demonstrate the importance of their values of diversity, equity and inclusion and their response really fell short,” Eric Bloem, a senior director at HRC, told the newspaper.

“As we look at those pressures on businesses, it all comes back down to understanding that the LGBTQ+ community is part of the fabric of our society,” Bloem continued. “This is not the first time a business has been tested for supporting the LGBTQ+ community. What remains true is that businesses that do stand up for the community in meaningful ways and really live up to their values of allyship succeed.”

Mulvaney, an adult biological male, has become controversial over his “Days of Girlhood” series on TikTok and meeting with President Joe Biden on “Day 222 of being a girl” to advocate for allowing minors to transition.

The activist-influencer said at the time, “I’m ready to step up and show that trans people are not going anywhere and that trans kids deserve a fighting chance to be their true selves.”

Anheuser-Busch has not publicly responded to the activist group.