University of Georgia Football Team Turns Down Joe Biden’s White House Invitation

How ’bout them dawgs?

The University of Georgia Bulldogs won back to back College Football Playoff National Championships and, as part of an ongoing tradition, they were invited to the White House for what has been deemed “College Athlete Day” on June 12.

The Bulldogs have, however, declined the invitation.

Sports Illustrated reports remarks from a spokesman for the University of Georgia’s Athletic Department, “Unfortunately, the date suggested is not feasible given the student-athlete calendar and time of year… However, we are appreciative of the invitation and look forward to other opportunities for Georgia teams moving forward.”

The New York Post reports, “In February, a President Biden official said the White House ‘looks forward to welcoming’ Georgia, but the invitation did not arrive until last week.“

The Biden White House is fresh from the controversy caused Jill Biden when she suggested inviting Iowa’s women’s basketball team, the runner up in the women’s national championship.

During a stop in Colorado, Jill said she was going to tell Joe to invite the NCAA women’s basketball championship AND the second place teams to the White House because “winners and losers, that’s sportsmanship.”

In Dr. Jill’s world, the losers get trophies for losing.

LSU Tigers beat the Iowa Hawkeyes 102-85 for their first NCAA women’s basketball championship win.

After Jill’s remarks, LSU player Angel Reese said she would not visit the White House and nor will her team.

The Tigers have since walked back those remarks and will visit the White House on May 26.