Natalie Winters: House Committee to Reveal Evidence Biden Received Money From Romania While Vice President (Video)

The House Oversight Committee led by Rep. James Comer (R-KY) is set to reveal at a Wednesday morning press conference (9 a.m. EDT) that it has evidence Joe Biden received money from Romania while vice president, according to a report by Natalie Winters Tuesday evening on Steve Bannon’s War Room Battleground.

🚨🚨 BREAKING: House Oversight Committee Reveals Joe Biden Received Foreign Funds From Romania While In Office @nataliegwinters pic.twitter.com/E5RItCSW3I — Grace Chong 🇺🇸 (@gc22gc) May 9, 2023

Winters said the committee has records that from 2015 to 2017 Biden received over a million dollars from a Romanian company that was sent “through a variety of family associates” from an individual named Gabriel Popoviciu.

Winters also said the committee will show how the Biden family created numerous shell LLC companies and others created by Biden family associates to funnel money from “Chinese communist party controlled entities” to members of the Biden family.

Winters said that Romania is the country at the heart of a whistleblower complaint revealed last week accusing Biden of taking money while vie president from a foreign business in exchange for favorable policy decisions.

In interviews leading up to Wednesday’s press conference, Comer has spoken about the web of LLCs laundering money from foreign entities to at least nine Biden family members. Video of Comer on Sunday Morning Futures tow days ago: