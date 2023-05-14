Muslim Teens Attack School ‘LGBTQIA+ Event’ in Belgium While Shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’ (VIDEO)

Students from a high school in Ghent, Belgium, were forced to flee after Muslim teenagers spit on their LGBT stall and flag while shouting “Allahu Akbar,” meaning “God is the greatest.”

A group of young Muslim students from The Atlas College in Genk, Belgium, attacked a school “LGBTQIA+” event on Thursday, RAIR Foundation reported.

The Islamic attack happened during a school celebration of the International Day Against Homophobia and Transphobia (IDAHOT).

Over a hundred young Muslim students surrounded the LGBT stall, throwing bottles and spitting on the rainbow hearts on display, with city staff and volunteers from the LGBTQIA+ organization OGWA (Genks Wel Anders) present.

The city workers and volunteers pleaded with them to stop, but they were met with jeers and chants of “Allahu Akbar.”

WATCH:

Muslim students spat at fellow students and flags at a high school LGBT booth, chanting “Allahu Akbar!!!” in Ghent, Belgium 🇧🇪 pic.twitter.com/trCtDestFz — Jonathan Wong (@WGthink) May 13, 2023

More from RAIR Foundation:

The city of Genk and the school condemned the behavior of the Muslim students and are taking action. Mayor Wim Dries (CD&V) filed a complaint with the police: “We will not stop here,” he says. “The aggression against our employees and the OGWA volunteer is absolutely unacceptable. You should not agree with each other, but at least there should always be respect.” The Atlas College’s management has expressed their disapproval of the recent behavior, with general director Christel Schepers stating, “We are completely shocked by what happened yesterday – it is entirely unacceptable. The student’s actions contradict the welcoming atmosphere that our school strives to uphold. As a result, we are taking action by engaging in a dialogue with the students in the upcoming weeks and working with the city to address the situation.”

There has been a dramatic increase in the number of people seeking asylum in Europe from Muslim-majority countries like Syria in recent years. This influx of Muslims has sparked discussions of immigration and security policy in several nations.