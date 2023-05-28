DEVELOPING: Multiple People Shot at Memorial Day Biker Rally in New Mexico

Multiple people were shot at a Memorial Day biker rally in Red River, New Mexico on Saturday evening.

According to initial reports, at least 10 people were rushed to nearby hospitals.

🚨#BREAKING: Shootout Erupts at Memorial Day Motorcycle Rally, Multiple People have been shot ⁰⁰📌#Redriver | #NewMexico Multiple authorities and emergency crews are on the scene to a mass shooting that occurred during a shootout, that took place during a Memorial Day… pic.twitter.com/nf9zqejnya — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) May 28, 2023

No other details about the shootout were immediately available.

KRQE reported:

Officials have said there was a shooting in Red River. The incident happened Saturday during Memorial Day Weekend. According to the Red River Fire Department, multiple victims were shot. As of 6:17 p.m., it’s unknown how many people were shot. This weekend, the 41st Annual Red River Memorial Motorcycle Rally is being hosted in the town. It’s unknown if the shooting took place during any celebrations. University of New Mexico Hospital said they are receiving victims from the shooting, but the number of victims has not been released.

DEVELOPING…please check back for updates.