MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle Smiles Lovingly at Joe Biden as he Brazenly Lies About ‘Cutting the Debt by $1.7 Trillion’ (VIDEO)

Joe Biden Friday evening sat down for a one-on-one interview with MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle.

Stephanie Ruhle asked Joe Biden a series of softball questions during her interview.

Joe Biden defended his son, Hunter during the interview.

“First of all, my son has done nothing wrong,” Biden said in an interview with Stephanie Ruhle, host of “The 11th Hour on MSNBC.” “I trust him. I have faith in him.”

Biden also brazenly liked about cutting the debt by $1.7 trillion.

This is one of Biden’s favorite lies.

The mainstream media never pushes back on Joe Biden’s lies.

“I cut the debt by $1.7 trillion,” Biden said.

Stephanie Ruhle smiled lovingly at Joe Biden as he lied.

Joe Biden and the Democrats in Congress increased the national debt.

WATCH: