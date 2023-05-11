Mourning in America: Democrats and Fake News Hacks Suffer Collective Meltdown Following Trump’s Triumphant Return to CNN

President Trump returned to CNN on Wednesday night after a long absence. The legacy media outlet was hoping to ruin the former president once and for all following the months of negative headlines and deep state smears.
Instead, President Trump steam-rolled “nasty” CNN host Kaitlan Collins and revived his campaign. All of her interruptions could not stop President Trump from steamrolling the bitter liberal host. Anti-Trumper heads were exploding. It was so bad the network cut the town hall short by twenty minutes.
This was not a good night for the America-haters.
Catturd2 captured the reaction.
Good morning to everyone especially President Trump for steamrolling nasty person Kaitlan Collins and CNN.
— Catturd ™ (@catturd2) May 11, 2023
Not sure who made this – but 😂 pic.twitter.com/zMOfnt6FKt
— Catturd ™ (@catturd2) May 11, 2023
Randy Quaid.
Woke up singing about Trump on CNN town hall. 🎤🎼 pic.twitter.com/C6EJ6uoVdk
— Randy Quaid (@RandyRRQuaid) May 11, 2023
Rolling Stone
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/n9BybonP06
— Catturd ™ (@catturd2) May 11, 2023
Crazy Rick Wilson from the pedo gang.
I have words. pic.twitter.com/X89gN1LAZf
— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) May 11, 2023
CNN owned.
LMAO! … owned in real time. https://t.co/SHctdJbtkV
— Catturd ™ (@catturd2) May 11, 2023
Little Adam Kinzinger.
😂😂😂Trump triggered them all tonight. https://t.co/PxUHCP3L9W
— Catturd ™ (@catturd2) May 11, 2023
Commie sociopath AOC–
CNN should be ashamed of themselves.
They have lost total control of this “town hall” to again be manipulated into platforming election disinformation, defenses of Jan 6th, and a public attack on a sexual abuse victim.
The audience is cheering him on and laughing at the host.
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 11, 2023
Trump crushed it tonight! #cnn showed just how much they suck. They should kiss his ass for what will be their best ratings in years! #MAGA #Trump2024 🇺🇸@realDonaldTrump @DonaldJTrumpJr pic.twitter.com/xZzGphCqse
— Dan Ball (@DanNewsManBall) May 11, 2023
Junior.
I’m told this is real… it seems real and it’s surprisingly honest and accurate for CNN… but who knows these days. #cnn pic.twitter.com/J0YCuX13Od
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 11, 2023
Rough night for the fake news.
After Trump destroys CNN, Trump voters continue the demolition.
This clip is perfection.
— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 11, 2023
A man of peace.
Powerful moment:
CNN: “Do you want Ukraine to win this war?”
Trump: “I don’t think about it in terms of winning and losing, I think in terms of getting it settled so we stop killing all these people.”
*Massive audience applause*
The people want peace.pic.twitter.com/Y62bhwPhX7
— Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) May 11, 2023
The MSNBC pundits were visibly shaken.
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough is Visibly Shaken After Trump’s CNN Town Hall Last Night
“It was disgraceful on every level…it showed the corrosive effects of Trump-ism over eight years. The most shocking part was an audience who cheered on a President who tried to overturn American… pic.twitter.com/yq2O1X2RKk
— Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) May 11, 2023