Mourning in America: Democrats and Fake News Hacks Suffer Collective Meltdown Following Trump’s Triumphant Return to CNN

President Trump returned to CNN on Wednesday night after a long absence. The legacy media outlet was hoping to ruin the former president once and for all following the months of negative headlines and deep state smears.

Instead, President Trump steam-rolled “nasty” CNN host Kaitlan Collins and revived his campaign. All of her interruptions could not stop President Trump from steamrolling the bitter liberal host. Anti-Trumper heads were exploding. It was so bad the network cut the town hall short by twenty minutes.

This was not a good night for the America-haters.

Catturd2 captured the reaction.

Randy Quaid.

Rolling Stone

Crazy Rick Wilson from the pedo gang.

CNN owned.

Little Adam Kinzinger.

Commie sociopath AOC–

Junior.

Rough night for the fake news.

A man of peace.

The MSNBC pundits were visibly shaken.

