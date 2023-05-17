Miller Lite Doubles Down on Vulgar, S-Bomb-Laden Feminist Ad and Insults Americans for Airing Complaints – Company Previously Made Huge Donation to Far Left Woke Group

As the Gateway Pundit previously reported, Miller Lite is encountering major backlash for releasing a vulgar feminist ad back in March that resurfaced online Monday.

But instead of apologizing for the commercial, they are giving the middle finger to their critics.

Miller Lite is basically begging to go broke just like Bud Light after they featured trans personality Dylan Mulvaney on their cans. Miller Lite’s sales were previously surging at Bud Light’s expense before this woke marketing stunt emerged.

The online commercial opens with actress Ilana Glazer claiming that women were the first to ever brew beer. She then whines that women were “repaid” for their innovation by being “put in bikinis” by the beer companies.

VIDEO:

Glazer goes on a vulgar rant befitting of Quentin Tarantino or Martin Scorcese film, not a commercial.

It’s time beer made it up to women. So today, Miller Lite is on a mission to clean up not just their s**t, but the whole beer industry’s s**t. Miller Lite has been scouring the internet for all this s*** and buying it back so that we can turn it into good s*** for women brewers.

The video cuts to other females cursing like sailors talking about how they turn the bikini posters into compost by shredding them and feeding the mulch to worms. The worms then poop out waste turned into fertilizer. Women then use it to make beer ingredients.

Miller Lite company spokesperson released a statement to the Daily Wire doubling down on the nasty ad and basically claiming critics are just too dumb to see the “humor” in the ad.

This video was about two things: worm poop and saying women shouldn’t be forced to mud wrestle in order to sell beer “Neither of these things should be remotely controversial and we hope beer drinkers can appreciate the humor (and ridiculousness) of this video from back in March.

The company refusing to atone should not come as a surprise. It turns out that made a huge donation to a woke organization back in March.

Miller gave $60,000 to the Pink Boots Society ostensibly to “support women in advancing their careers through brewing education.”

On its website, the Pink Boots Society says it is made up of “women and non-binary individuals” in the alcoholic beverage industry. Notice the woke pro-trans terms in parentheses.

Time will tell whether Miller Lite suffers the same fate as Bud Light. But they will have only themselves to blame because of their woke arrogance.