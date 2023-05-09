Michael Cohen Asks Judge to Dismiss Trump’s $500 Million Lawsuit

Last month President Trump sued his former attorney Michael Cohen for $500 million.

Trump is alleging a breach of attorney-client relationship and unjust enrichment in his lawsuit, according to Fox News.

“Such continuous and escalating improper conduct by [Cohen] has reached a proverbial crescendo and has left [Trump] with no alternative but to seek legal redress through this action,” the lawsuit states, adding that Trump has “suffered vast reputational harm as a direct result of [Cohen’s] breaches.” – lawsuit said according to Fox.

According to Fox News, the lawsuit has nothing to do with Manhattan DA Bragg’s case.

Michael Cohen in a Monday filing asked a federal judge to dismiss Trump’s lawsuit.

“This suit combines the worst of Mr. Trump’s vindictive impulses. The Complaint, frivolous and scattershot, is an abusive act of pure retaliation and witness intimidation, albeit a ham-fisted one. It must be dismissed as a matter of law,” Cohen’s lawyers wrote.

The Hill reported: