Michael Cohen Asks Judge to Dismiss Trump’s $500 Million Lawsuit

Last month President Trump sued his former attorney Michael Cohen for $500 million.
Trump is alleging a breach of attorney-client relationship and unjust enrichment in his lawsuit, according to Fox News.
“Such continuous and escalating improper conduct by [Cohen] has reached a proverbial crescendo and has left [Trump] with no alternative but to seek legal redress through this action,” the lawsuit states, adding that Trump has “suffered vast reputational harm as a direct result of [Cohen’s] breaches.” – lawsuit said according to Fox.
According to Fox News, the lawsuit has nothing to do with Manhattan DA Bragg’s case.
Michael Cohen in a Monday filing asked a federal judge to dismiss Trump’s lawsuit.
“This suit combines the worst of Mr. Trump’s vindictive impulses. The Complaint, frivolous and scattershot, is an abusive act of pure retaliation and witness intimidation, albeit a ham-fisted one. It must be dismissed as a matter of law,” Cohen’s lawyers wrote.
The Hill reported:
Michael Cohen is asking a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit he faces from former President Trump, portraying it as retaliation for being a witness in Manhattan prosecutors’ criminal case against the former president.
Trump last month sued Cohen, his longtime fixer and personal attorney who since has turned against him, for $500 million over breach of contract and other claims.
Trump’s 32-page complaint alleges Cohen breached a confidentiality agreement and his attorney-client relationship with the former president, among other claims. The former president’s suit takes aim at Cohen’s book, podcast and many media appearances, claiming he maliciously worked to acquire attention and wealth at Trump’s expense.
In the new dismissal motion, Cohen’s attorneys contended Trump’s suit must be tossed because many of Trump’s claims were brought too late, while others weren’t specific enough or did not show Trump suffered any harm.
“Former President Donald J. Trump has described his favorite Bible verse as ‘an eye for an eye,’ which fairly captures his long history of exacting brutal retaliation — both broadly against perceived political, professional, and personal enemies, and specifically against Defendant Michael D. Cohen. Some of this retaliatory conduct has been petty and mean-spirited; some of it is patently unlawful and includes witness tampering, obstruction, and civil rights violations. Mr. Trump often abuses the court system to this end,” Cohen’s attorneys wrote.