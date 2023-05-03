Memphis Man Shoots Up Local FOX13 TV Station – Then Barricades Himself in Building

Shooter Jarrad Nathan
A Memphis man was arrested Tuesday after firing shots inside the local FOX13 TV station.
Shooter Jarrad Nathan then barricaded himself inside a building nearby following the shooting.
Nathan was later arrested and charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.
🔴 TENNESSEE :#VIDEO SHOTS FIRED AT FOX 13 NEWS BUILDING IN MEMPHIS!
Entire Fox 13 news building has been evacuated
Memphis police have the suspect in custody.
No injuries.#BreakingNews #UltimaHora #Memphis #Fox13 #Shooting #Tiroteo pic.twitter.com/Y5vhKbZ1Yj
— LoveWorld (@LoveWorld_Peopl) May 2, 2023
RIGHT NOW: a man is holed up in a nearby business after shooting into @FOX13Memphis, staffers and police report.
I was across town covering another story when it happened but am here now.
No one was injured. https://t.co/NaTSQK2V7u
— Dakarai Turner (@Dakarai_Turner) May 2, 2023
FOX 13 reported:
On Tuesday night, police identified Nathan as the shooting suspect and said he was charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.
After allegedly firing the shot into the station, Nathan then ran to Ubee’s and barricaded himself. He posted a Facebook Live video showing himself holed up in the restaurant.
ATF agents and police officers swarmed the scene.
Memphis Police said officers took Nathan into custody about two hours after the shot was fired into the FOX13 station.
Jarrad Nathan, 26, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault and Reckless Endangerment. https://t.co/EItacxQjZS pic.twitter.com/mn1M8QFGRV
— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 3, 2023