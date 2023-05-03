Memphis Man Shoots Up Local FOX13 TV Station – Then Barricades Himself in Building



Shooter Jarrad Nathan

A Memphis man was arrested Tuesday after firing shots inside the local FOX13 TV station.

Shooter Jarrad Nathan then barricaded himself inside a building nearby following the shooting.

Nathan was later arrested and charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

Entire Fox 13 news building has been evacuated Memphis police have the suspect in custody. No injuries. #BreakingNews #UltimaHora #Memphis #Fox13 #Shooting #Tiroteo pic.twitter.com/Y5vhKbZ1Yj

RIGHT NOW: a man is holed up in a nearby business after shooting into ⁦@FOX13Memphis⁩, staffers and police report.

I was across town covering another story when it happened but am here now.

No one was injured. https://t.co/NaTSQK2V7u

— Dakarai Turner  (@Dakarai_Turner) May 2, 2023