Member of the Fed-Infiltrated Patriot Front Group Pleads Guilty to Child Pornography

by

A member of Patriot Front, a group many believe is made up of federal agents, pleaded guilty to having possession of child pornography.

Jared Boyce, 28, pled guilty to “nine felony counts of sexual exploitation of a minor” a crime that could land the 28-year-old in prison for 30 years

Boyce’s sentencing is scheduled to be held this Tuesday.

Per Law and Crime:

Jared Michael Boyce, 28, reached this phase in April, but it was newly reported in local outlets. He pleaded guilty to nine felony counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, and a misdemeanor count of dealing in material that’s harmful to minors, according to KSTU.

According to officials, the FBI had seized his phone for an “unrelated investigation,” and under a search warrant, discovered 22 images of child sexual abuse material.

The images involve children from toddlers to prepubescents performing sexual acts on adults or other children, as well as images of children exposing their genitals,”

Both Jack Posobiec and Joe Rogan previously raised questions about Patriot Front and called the group a bunch of Feds.

WATCH:

Here’s Rogan’s opinion on Patriot Front:

 

The Gateway Pundit has reported on Patriot Front on numerous occasions and discovered “law enforcement in Idaho admitted they had informants inside the Patriot Front group.”

READ:

As We Suspected: FBI Has Been Following Patriot Front for Over a Year – Targeting, Tracking and Infiltrating the Group Communications for a Year Now

Photo of author
Anthony Scott

You can email Anthony Scott here, and read more of Anthony Scott's articles here.

 

