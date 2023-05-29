Member of the Fed-Infiltrated Patriot Front Group Pleads Guilty to Child Pornography

A member of Patriot Front, a group many believe is made up of federal agents, pleaded guilty to having possession of child pornography.

Jared Boyce, 28, pled guilty to “nine felony counts of sexual exploitation of a minor” a crime that could land the 28-year-old in prison for 30 years

Boyce’s sentencing is scheduled to be held this Tuesday.

NEW DETAILS: The FBI had the opportunity to search Patriot Front member Jared Boyce’s phone after he was arrested in Idaho before he would have protested a drag event. That search is how they found he possessed child exploitation material himself.https://t.co/XRjd64EccC — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) May 27, 2023

Per Law and Crime:

Jared Michael Boyce, 28, reached this phase in April, but it was newly reported in local outlets. He pleaded guilty to nine felony counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, and a misdemeanor count of dealing in material that’s harmful to minors, according to KSTU. According to officials, the FBI had seized his phone for an “unrelated investigation,” and under a search warrant, discovered 22 images of child sexual abuse material. The images involve children from toddlers to prepubescents performing sexual acts on adults or other children, as well as images of children exposing their genitals,”

Both Jack Posobiec and Joe Rogan previously raised questions about Patriot Front and called the group a bunch of Feds.

WATCH:

Told you the feds would be at the March for Life today https://t.co/49MDAqepXX — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 21, 2022

Here’s Rogan’s opinion on Patriot Front:

Joe Rogan rips the feds for staging a Patriot Front march#FBI #DOJ pic.twitter.com/6afpa1TBSL — • ᗰISᑕᕼIᗴᖴ ™ • (@4Mischief) May 15, 2023

The Gateway Pundit has reported on Patriot Front on numerous occasions and discovered “law enforcement in Idaho admitted they had informants inside the Patriot Front group.”

READ: