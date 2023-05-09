Melania Trump: It Would be a ‘Privilege’ to Serve as First Lady Again, Fully Behind 2024 Campaign (Video)

Looking radiant, Melania Trump joined Fox News to share her enthusiastic support of President Trump’s 2024 campaign.

She is looking forward to working alongside former President Trump in “restoring hope for the future and leading America with love and strength” and will continue her stewardship of initiatives focused on the well-being and development of children.

Mrs. Trump spoke with Fox’s Pete Hegseth after luncheon celebrating the “Be Best” initiative, founded during her time in the White House. “Be Best” focuses on the well-being of America’s children, opioid abuse, and online safety.

Fox News reports:

“My husband achieved tremendous success in his first administration, and he can lead us toward greatness and prosperity once again,” the former first lady told Fox News Digital.

Trump announced his 2024 re-election campaign in November, and is currently leading the Republican field for the GOP presidential nomination.

“He has my support, and we look forward to restoring hope for the future and leading America with love and strength,” she said.

******

“Since leaving Washington D.C., my commitment to the foster community has grown stronger,” Mrs. Trump told Fox News Digital, pointing to her work in securing scholarships for children in the foster care system with the help of her team, strategic partners and the public.

“At the present time, there are more than 400,000 children in the foster care system, and there is less than a 3% chance of former foster children completing their college education. In fact, many end up on the street, homeless,” she said. “My objective is to reduce the gap and increase access to higher education for those who leave the foster care system.”

Since the creation of “Fostering the Future,” Trump has awarded two individuals from the foster care community university-level scholarships to study technology.

“I have faith that an education-based foundation will provide these individuals with the skills needed to secure employment and achieve financial stability,” she told Fox News Digital.