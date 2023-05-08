Megyn Kelly Unveils Devastating New Nickname for Fox News Amid Network’s Downfall Due to Ousting Tucker Carlson

With both Bud Light and Fox News cratering in epic fashion right before our eyes, it is a fair question which one is in worse shape.

Thanks to Megyn Kelly and her fans, however, conservatives do not have to choose. They can make both failures one and the same with a new nickname.

The nickname? Foxweiser.

Kelly shared the devastating nickname with the world on Twitter after her fans previously mentioned it to her.

Talk about killing two birds with one stone. Imagine how much the remaining fans of Fox News and Bud Light will hate the nickname once it catches fire.

Kelly’s tweet should not surprise anyone at this point. As previously reported, Kelly has been a stalwart defender of Tucker Carlson after Fox News sidelined him.

The Gateway Pundit reported the crisis has become so severe that Costco is practically giving Bud Light away.

Fox News has also suffered a catastrophic hit since silencing Tucker. As Jim Hoft reported, their ratings have completely collapsed.

By Friday of last week FOX News’ audience sunk to 1.33 million viewers at 8 PM down from 3 million just one week before.

What a bloodbath.

Meanwhile, sales of Bud Light have cratered all across America thanks to the incredibly successful boycott by patriotic Americans. One report has the number at a staggering 26%, though even that is almost certainly an understatement.

Instead of apologizing for insulting their customers, arrogant executives such Anheuser-Busch CEO Michel Doukeris think throwing money at the problem will cause former patrons to eventually forget and come back.

Feel free to shout Foxweiser from the rooftops, conservatives.