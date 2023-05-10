Megyn Kelly Reveals Nasty Details About Her Departure From FOX News While Defending Tucker: ‘These Guys Are Bullies!’ (VIDEO)

During a recent episode of her podcast, Megyn Kelly delivered a passionate defense of Tucker Carlson, and in the process, revealed some nasty details about her own departure from FOX News.

Kelly has been one of Tucker’s biggest defenders through all of this, and she deserves credit for it.

The thing to remember here, is that Megyn Kelly’s decision to leave the FOX News Channel was her own. She was at the top of her career and decided to do something different. She was allowed to have a last show, and say goodbye to her fans. Even so, according to her, things got nasty.

In the video below, she claims that the only reason she is allowed to talk about these things is because she refused to sign a non-disclosure agreement.

She says that she was strongly pressured to sign the agreement and even ended up losing pay for her decision. She also claims that the network offered to fire Irena Briganti if she would stay. Briganti is the FNC executive accused of being a hatchet-woman for top people at the network.

The video begins with Megyn giving advice to Tucker, which is moot now that Tucker has announced that he is going to continue his show on Twitter.

Then she gets into the latest bad ratings for the FOX News prime time line-up, and talks about how FOX News is trying to silence Tucker ahead of the 2024 election. She points out that Tucker doesn’t even need the money, he just wants to speak to the people, his audience.

Finally, she gets into her departure from FOX and what really happened. There’s a lot of inside baseball here for anyone who is interested in the Tucker story and the inner workings of news media in general.

The whole video is worth watching, but if you just want to hear Megyn talking about her negative experience leaving FOX News, skip to the 7:30 mark:

Tucker’s new venture will do extremely well.

FOX News made a huge mistake. Many of their fans feel betrayed by the network’s treatment of Tucker and who can blame them?